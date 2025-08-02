EXCLUSIVE: Yuvika Chaudhary reveals how Prince Narula separation rumors affected her relationship, 'Humare beech distance aagaya...'

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's relationship recently faced a rough patch. The celebrity couple has been one of the popular duos in the television world. Several months ago, their relationship made headlines when reports claimed that Yuvika and Prince were living separately. In an exclusive conversation with us, Yuvika spoke in detail about this difficult phase and how it affected Prince.

Yuvika Chaudhary reacts to news of their separation

In an exclusive conversation, Yuvika Chaudhary was asked how she dealt with the separation news circulating on the internet. She shared that she was in her pregnancy phase and didn't want to stress over the rumors, so she chose to react subtly. Yuvika explained that she thought if she reacted too much to the news, it would escalate into a bigger issue.

She emphasized that her pregnancy was more important to her than the rumors. Whenever she felt she wanted to respond, she worried about creating chaos.

Watch Yuvika Chaudhary's interview here-

Yuvika continued, "Joh hona tha voh hua. I maintained my silence. Initially, mai pregnant thi, mere liye pregnancy zyada maaine rakhti thi. Fir muje baby hua, mere liyeb baby zyada important tha na ki mai logo ki sawaalo ka jawab du.Maine apni duniya mai ek wall khada kar liya tha. (Whatever was supposed to happen, happened. I maintained my silence. Initially, I was pregnant, and for me, my pregnancy mattered more. Later, when my baby was born, my child became my priority, rather than answering people's questions. I had built a wall around my world)."

Yuvika mentioned that during that time, her focus was solely on her pregnancy, her child, her body, and her life.

How did Prince Narula react to the separation news?

When asked about how Prince Narula supported her amidst the news of their separation, Yuvika admitted that he was there for her. As a couple, they showed understanding toward each other.

She remarked, "Because of all this trolling, uske vajese definently misunderstanding uss phase mai aa gayi thi. But I knew it's just a phase aur ye kyu ho rha hai (Because of all this trolling, misunderstandings definitely arose during that phase. But I knew it was just a phase and understood why it was happening)."

Yuvika highlighted the importance of considering the other person's perspective. She said, "Aate hai, har tarah ke phase aate hai. But end of the day aap yeh side dekho ki bacha aa rha hai (There are various phases that come and go. But at the end of the day, you should remember that a baby is on the way)."

The Bigg Boss 9 fame also recalled the added stress during that time, as their house was being renovated and she shifted to her mother's home at Prince's suggestion while she was pregnant.

Yuvika noted that since moving to her mother's house, the rumors intensified. She stressed how important it was for her to avoid focusing on these rumors.

Talking about the differences, Yuvika recalled, "Prince, of course thoda emotional ho jaata hai. Jazbaati hai. Logo ka sunke. uss waqt hua voh. Toh usko affect karti thi chize (Prince, of course, tends to get emotional and affected by what others say. This naturally impacted him during that time)."

The actress added, "Mai uss waqt samjaati thi lekin voh phase aisa tha. Humare beech distance bhi aa gaya tha. But ho gaya. Phase nikal gaya and that is why uss waqt mera jawab dena nahi banta tha (I used to make him understand but there was a phase. There was distance between us. But it went. Phase went away and which is why I felt it wasn't the right time to respond to the rumors)."

For the uninformed, Prince Narula and Yuvika tied the knot in October 2018 and welcomed a baby girl in 2024.

