Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi talks about the festival; says 'The entire meaning of it changed when...'

And it is that time of the year when the entire nation gets immersed in the devotion of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi brings love, blessings, and cheer in everyone's lives. On this special occasion, Pinkvilla connected with actress Divyanka Tripathi who is one of the most loved leading ladies in the entertainment world. In a chat, Tripathi revealed her thoughts about the festival and pointed out what she loves the most about Ganeshotsav.

When asked about the special festival, Divyanka Tripathi said, "Throughout my time on Ganpati in Bhopal, as kids, me, my sister and my brother would enjoy the festival. We used to get Ganpati Bappa home and we used to do puja but the entire meaning of it changed when I came in Mumbai. Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra is entirely different. "

She added, "The devotion and faith are the same but the energy changes completely and that's something I love about Mumbai. The best part of the festival is that we get to meet our loved ones at least once in a year, which is difficult for people living in Mumbai but still, this occasion becomes a great reason to reunite with our loved ones."

Elaborating on what she loves about Ganesh Chaturthi, Divyanka said, "I love a Maharashtrian specialty during this time of the year called Ukkdiche Modak. Whenever I meet my friends around Ganeshotsav I make sure to pack some of Ukkdiche Modak for them and we also serve the same to people who visit our house on this special day."

Recalling her memories of the Ganesh Festival from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbateiin, the actress said, "On the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a Ganpati idol was brought every year by Balaji Telefilms. On one hand, we used to do puja of the Ganpati idol along with the entire celebration of the festival onscreen."

"At times, we didn't get to celebrate these festivals elaborately in real life but during the shoot of such special occasions we used to enjoy shooting for each ritual," she added.

When asked about Divyanka Tripathi's favorite Ganpati story, she said, "My all-time favorite Ganpati story has to be the one wherein Ganpati Ji was guarding Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiv came there and killed him followed by an argument. Parvati Ji asks Shiv Ji to resurrect Ganesh Ji and Lord Shiv asks his team to get a head of any living being that comes in front of them. They see an elephant and gets its head and that's how Ganesh Ji gets alive again."

Giving a special message to her fans and readers of Pinkvilla, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress said, "To my fans and followers, I'd say that they should reconnect and meet with everyone close to their hearts. If you can revive those bonds of love and friendship, please do because in a year, we hardly get chance to connect on a personal basis. I'd like to tell all my fans to skip dieting for a day or two and eat yummy delicacies like Modak and everything special that's made during the festival."

Pinkvilla wishes all the readers a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

