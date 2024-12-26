VIDEO: Gauahar Khan kisses 'jaanu' Zaid Darbar as they celebrate 4th marriage anniversary; shares sweet moments from her wedding with fans
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrated their wedding anniversary on December 25. Their sweet lip kiss is too cute to be missed.
Gauahar Khan has been making headlines owing to her work front. While she has been busy with her upcoming projects, the actress recently celebrated wedding anniversary on December 25 with her husband, Zaid Darbar. The former Bigg Boss 7 contestant took to Instagram, and shared a series of heartfelt photos and a touching video featuring moments of their journey together.
In the first post, Gauahar and Zaid are seen celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary by feeding each other cake. The highlight was their lip kiss, and the moment was just too heart-melting!
Talking about the second post, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress treated fans with a beautiful clip that compiled significant milestones from their life as a couple—capturing endearing moments from their wedding day to their thrilling pregnancy journey.
In the caption, Khan expressed love for her husband and wrote, "No matter what the chronology, the memories of the last four years with you have only been , All Heart !!!! I love you husband . Thank you for being my joy , my biggest support , my peace ! Allahumma baarik fee happy anniversary jaanu."
Take a look at the post here:
The post met with an outpouring of love from her fans and industry friends. Vicky Jain congratulated the couple, saying, "Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple! You both are incredibly talented and amazing individuals. Wishing you many more years of love, happiness, and success together." Sargun Mehta also extended her heartfelt wishes to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. Other celebs who wished them were Gautam Rode, Karan V Grover, Pankhuri Awasthy, and many more.
It was in December 2020 that Zaid and Gauahar got married. They announced pregnancy in Dec 2022 and in May 2023, they stepped into the parenthood phase. The couple is parents to their little son whom they have lovingly named Zehaan.
