Parth Samthaan is making headlines with his upcoming film Ghudchadi, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Khushalii Kumar in key roles. As Sanjay Dutt marks his 65th birthday today, Parth shared a heartwarming video dedicated to the Bollywood icon.

Parth Samthaan shares a heartwarming video on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday

The Kaisi Ye Yaariaan actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that captured adorable moments with Sanjay Dutt. In the video, Parth is seen hugging, posing, and sharing joyous times with Dutt. He accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption.

He accompanied the post with a heartwarming caption, “Here’s to the one who has inspired me with his generosity, humbleness and kindness. Sanjay sir you’re not only an amazing actor but a wonderful human being and I feel immense joy for getting an opportunity to share the screen space with you and thank you for unknowingly teaching me so many things which I will never forget. Wishing you a very happy birthday @duttsanjay baba.”

As soon as Parth Samthaan uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment box and expressed excitement to see them together in the movie. A fan wrote, “Parth Samthaan had his fanboy moment with Sanjay Dutt sir.” Another fan commented, “This father-son duo are going to own our hearts soonish.”

The makers unveiled the trailer for the drama film Ghudchadi on July 24, featuring Parth as the tall and handsome lead. Sanjay Dutt is playing the character of his father in the movie.

Ghudchadi promises a blend of drama, entertainment, and a roller coaster of emotions, delivering a heartwarming and humorous journey for its characters.

More about Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan began his career with Gumraah: End of Innocence and later starred in Best Friends Forever. However, Parth's fame skyrocketed when he took on the role of Manik Malhotra in the popular television show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He also played the lead opposite Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

