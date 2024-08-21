Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Newly wedded Savi and Rajat find it difficult to adjust with each other; will they fall in love soon?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting the love of the audiences. The show has finally taken the track, which was quite anticipated. After facing many obstacles, Savi and Rajat are married, and as per the new promo of the show, the duo will face many challenges as they start sharing one room.

According to the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rajat goes into the washroom and sees Savi's bindi in the mirror. He also sees her bindi and other accessories in the washroom and gets agitated. Savi and Sai arrive, and Rajat questions Savi about maintaining discipline as he is used to staying in his room in a disciplined manner. However, Savi gives it back to him and states that he should get habituated to the same until the duo are together.

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat decided to get married as Rajat wanted his daughter Sai's custody. After separating from his wife, Aashika, Rajat and his family looked after Rajat-Aashika's daughter Saisha (Sai). Aashika returned to their lives with her ulterior motives and claimed for Saisha's legal custody.

Sai grew closer to Savi, their neighbor, and when she was asked about whom she would choose to be with, her father or mother, during the legal custody process, she shocked everyone by taking Savi's name. Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) concluded that the only way to win Sai's custody is to marry Savi.

As Savi also wants Sai to have a brighter future, she agrees to help Rajat and get married to him so that they can get Saisha's custody. Savi and Rajat don't like each other personally, but for the sake of Savi, they've come together in a contractual marriage.

It will be exciting to see romance blossoming between the two eventually.

