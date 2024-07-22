Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Shakti Arora recalls being 'troubled' child: 'I had no one in life to guide me...'

Shakti Arora, known for being an amazing actor in the entertainment industry, has a massive fan following. Recently, his performance as Ishaan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, truly impressed fans and he gained applause for it.

Now, Shakti Arora appeared on Faheem Bhat's podcast where he spoke in length about his life experiences and recalled his childhood days.

Shakti Arora recalled being 'troubled' child:

Talking to the host, Shakti Arora opened up about how he struggled with his studies in childhood. He shared, "My childhood was not that amazing. I was a troubled child. I was not interested in studies at all. My marks were very average around 50% to 60%, at times when I scored 70%, it used to be a celebration. I used to believe in logic since childhood. I used to feel that anything can't be just studied, there needs to be some logic."

Explaining more about this, Shakti said, "I never felt like studying and I used to study just a few days before exams. I used to score accordingly and according to me, 50-60% per cent was better."

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor recalled how his mother used to worry about him as he did not study and there were complaints against him from school. He added, "I was clueless, goalless, directionless. I never understood what I wanted to do in my future."

Shakti Arora shares importance of having a mentor:

Shakti revealed his thoughts were not clear about being an actor in childhood. He explained that thoughts become clear when there is a "mentor" who guides for the future. Arora mentioned youth don't know what to do in the future as there is no one to guide them.

The Kundali Bhagya actor shared, "It's important to have a guru in life. Unfortunately, I had no one in life to guide me. Whatever I learned, I was taught by life itself. Life gave me too many experiences and taught me a lot."

Shakti credited his life experiences for being able to act. He even shared how he puts his heart and soul into acting to create an impact on the hearts of the audiences.

Arora informed that he stopped listening to his "negative side" and motivated himself by saying positive thoughts. He revealed how he talked good about himself to inculcate good thoughts in his mind.

Workwise, Shakti Arora has been a part of numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more.

