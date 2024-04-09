Today (April 9), we celebrate the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa. As we welcome a new year with a joyous festival, the air is filled with a sense of excitement and new beginnings. This celebration takes on a special significance as our beloved television actors open up about their cherished traditions and experiences associated with this auspicious and joyous occasion.

Celebs share the importance of the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa:

Sumeet Raghavan:

Sumeet Raghavan, playing the role of Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, says, "Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi calendar, signifying the onset of the New Year. We traditionally hoist a Gudi at home and relish Shrikhand Puri. These festivals hold immense significance for us and spread joy and happiness.

The Wagle Ki Duniya continued, "In the area where I live, the Marathi culture thrives and the atmosphere is vibrant. The traditional Vidai procession and the rhythmic beats of dhol add to the festive spirit. So, here's wishing everyone a happy Gudi Padwa and abundant blessings on this auspicious occasion!"

Chinmayee Salvi:

Chinmayee Salvi, playing the role of Sakhi Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, says, "Gudi Padwa is a cherished festival, where families come together to create beautiful Gudis in their homes and worship them. The Gudi symbolizes protection from negative energy and welcoming prosperity into our lives. My favorite part is eating Aamras Puri and Shrikhand on this auspicious day."

She continued, "The festivities begin with the decoration of the Gudi and a purifying bath with neem leaves, known as shuddhi karan. During my college days, I fondly remember dressing up in a nauvari saree and attending parades in my neighbourhood and performing Kathak at Gudi Padwa events. The quality time spent with family, enjoying good food and bringing in the new year are my fondest memories. Wishing you all a Happy Gudi Padwa!"

Bharati Achrekar:

Bharati Achrekar, playing the role of Radhika Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, says, "In our childhood, we used to celebrate Gudi Padwa with great enthusiasm. This day holds immense significance for us and is considered very auspicious. When I was younger, my grandmother used to prepare a nutritious dish called ‘kadu neem ki chutney’, which was believed to ensure good health throughout the year if consumed on Gudi Padwa. We would also make puran poli and enjoy it together."

Sonali Naik:

Sonali Naik, playing the role of Kusum Awasthi in Aangan Aapno Kaa, says, "I cherish Gudi Padwa festival as it's when my family unites to craft delightful Gudis, offering prayers for everyone's well-being and success. We relish homemade delicacies and adorn ourselves in traditional Maharashtrian attire, embracing the essence of this joyous occasion."

Utkarsha Naik:

Utkarsha Naik, playing the role of Srishti Verma in Vanshaj, says, "Gudi Padwa holds immense significance for us Maharashtrians, as it marks the beginning of the new year- a time of utmost auspiciousness. I strongly believe in celebrating this occasion with joy and enthusiasm, symbolized by the Gudi which represents new beginnings and showcases our happiness to the world.

He continued, "Despite my busy schedule with my ongoing show Vanshaj in Umargaon, I am determined to make time for the festivities. I earnestly hope for a free day to revel in the spirit of Gudi Padwa and eagerly anticipate its arrival. In advance, I extend heartfelt wishes for a very Happy Gudi Padwa to all my dear audience members. May the upcoming year be filled with prosperity and success for everyone, much like the wishes we exchange during the New Year celebrations."

Pinkvilla Team wishes everyone a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sumeet Raghavan on childhood memories of Holi: We used to do Holika Dahan, sing songs, eat Puran polis