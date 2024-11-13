Hania Aamir REVEALS whether she is getting married soon; Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress says ‘Main dhindora pitt…’

Does Hania Aamir even need an introduction? Her recent drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, left a lasting impact on its viewers and spread magic across Pakistan as well as India. From her equation with Fahad Mustafa as Sharjeena to her onscreen performance, fans couldn't help but fall in love with her even more.

While the drama has concluded, its Hania's reaction to her getting married that has stormed the internet. The Pakistani actress revealed whether she is marrying anytime soon.

At a lively fan meet-and-greet organized by Heaven Entertainment, a fan inquired whether the popular Pakistani actress is considering tying the knot anytime soon. With a lighthearted chuckle, Hania playfully dismissed the idea.

The Mere Humsafar actress expressed that she currently has no intentions of getting hitched and reassured her fans that if any plans for marriage occur in the future, she would surely share the news with them. Hania said, "Mujhe pata chalega toh mei bata dungi, abhi mujhe khud kuch nahi pata. Mujhe pata chalega toh mei bataungi. Main dhindora pitt ti hun, secret nahi rakhti. (If I find out, I’ll let you know; right now, I don’t know anything myself. If I find out, I’ll share it. I make a big announcement, I don’t keep secrets)."

Take a look at one of her posts here:

According to The Express Tribune, in recent years, Hania's relationships have been the subject of media attention, especially her past connection with singer Asim Azhar. The two ended their relationship publicly, leading fans to speculate about Aamir's future marriage plans.

Currently, there are rumors about the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress dating Indian singer and rapper Badshah. Although the duo have called themselves good friends, their attendance at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in London took the speculations to another level.

Another video went viral on social media, showing Diljit inviting the Sang-e-Mah actress on stage and giving her a warm welcome.

During a candid interaction with Ahmad Ali Butt, the actress was asked about Badshah. She remarked, "I love his work. He's a great guy and a good friend."

Workwise, Hania Aamir is known for dramas like Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, and others.

