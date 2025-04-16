Hania Aamir’s Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-star Naeema Butt makes SHOCKING revelations; calls out cast members for THIS reason

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa starrer hit romantic Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is grabbing headlines for its strong storyline and the performances of the cast. However, amid this, their co-star Naeema Butt made shocking revelations. She called out casting members for faking friendships on social media and even revealed she wasn’t allowed to even come on stage at events by their fellow co-stars.

In a recent interview with Gup Shab, Naeema Butt opened up on Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum team and shared that she was first mistaken meeting the cast members of the show and thought that she was receiving so much support so her colleagues were really happy with her work and supported her, especially since she hadn't taken up much shows. But later, she realized this wasn’t the case. She added that she considered them friends, but they were not in real life.

The actress revealed that Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum co-stars fake friendships on Instagram. She shared that on social media, they post pics that show how strong a bond they have, and everything is so good in the team. But everything is fake there.

She further talked about the ill treatment she received from her co-stars and shared that they didn’t even allow her to come on stage at events.

Naeema added that she learnt the lesson that if they post pics with her, it doesn’t mean they are her friends or well-wishers. Revealing the reason behind faking friendships on social media, she shared that they want to show audiences how good-natured they are and that they aren’t insecure of anyone, they are happy in the team, and are supporting new talents.

Meanwhile, the romantic Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum brings together a powerhouse cast from the country's entertainment industry. Featuring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in the lead, the show also stars Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Bushra Ansari, Naeema Butt, and Javed Sheikh in important roles. It is directed by Badar Mehmood.

