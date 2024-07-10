Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Hina Khan, and more telly stars swear by THESE Indian dishes, dessert when abroad

While scrolling on social media, you may have often come across TV stars hogging their favorite Indian cuisine or posting pictures that will turn your foodie side on instantly as you look at those tasty dishes. We stalked the social media handles of your favorite telly celebs and found out what Hina Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and other stars prefer eating while traveling abroad.

Hina Khan loves her 'icy friend'- Cone Ice cream

Hina Khan, was once vacationing in London and was making the best use of the crisp, cold weather. The actress is super active on Instagram and keeps posting details from her personal as well as professional life. She had posted an array of cute snaps, from her UK diaries where she had worn a neon, green, and blue jacket coupled with blue trousers and white footwear.

She laughed like a child in front of the lens with an ice cream cone in her hand and looked the prettiest in her natural, de-glam look. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress had captioned the snaps as, "Licking away the cold with this icy friend of mine. just us. our time. no one needed." It looks like her comfort food is cone ice cream which is pretty famous in India.

Shehnaaz Gill eating roti, desi way in Dubai:

Shehnaaz Gill who got fame with Bigg Boss 13, had once posted a vlog on her Youtube channel about her 48-hour-long stay in Dubai. As per a report by Free Press Journal, she had been to the country to attend an event with Kapil Sharma, Tiger Shroff, and Sara Ali Khan. She can be heard telling in the clip, that she and her friends had come to purchase dates and saffron but found new friends.

As the video progresses, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress can be seen sitting with her team, in a folded leg position eating roti, sabzi, and accompaniments that also with her hand. Fans found her to be humble, and down to Earth. They also noticed the actress sharing unique cooking tips, talking about what makes food tasty, and on the art of chopping tomatoes.

Palak Tiwari loves gorging on naan when abroad:

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is an avid traveller. She had once, in an interview with Curly Tales revealed that she usually travels for work and if given a chance would love to always be at home. Apart from shopping, which is a favorite of the actress, when in Dubai she loves to gorge on desi Indian dish naan.

Well, she had been to a luxurious hotel for her stay and to satiate her culinary experience she was seen digging into an exquisite Indian meal. Palak's visit to Dubai was surely a happy one as she could satisfy her Indian food cravings and may have convinced her sea of followers to also add it to their bucket goals.

Sana Khan loves to gorge on omelet and chole in Jeddah:

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan quit acting in 2020, after getting married to Anas Saiyad. She is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing posts related to her life updates. Her captions on her food-related pictures reveal the amount of gratitude she has in her life. Well, once the former actress was in Jeddah where she was seen having chole, omelet, and a glass of juice with other accompaniments.

She had captioned the image as "The concept of RIZQ is so beautiful: Like even when u eat a piece of fruit it was always written for you, from the moment it grew on the tree,it went through all these people and traveled all this way until it was in ur hands. It was always meant to be yours." Even once when the Wajah Tum Ho actress was returning from Kaaba also called as House Of God located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, she had mentioned the "lovely food" she had got for dinner. She was delighted to have received an Arabic food mandi, which in India especially in Hyderabad side is known as biryani. It is made out of rice, meat, and assorted spices.

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya enjoys samosa chole in Europe:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been in Europe, vacationing for a pretty long time. The couple celebrated their eighth anniversary and were seen gorging on a plate of samosa, chole, ahead of the same.

Karishma Tanna is a cake lover:

Karishma Tanna had once been to Maldives, to celebrate her birthday. Donning a monokini, she was seen cutting her favorite assorted fruit cake and wrote a caption, "Happy birthday to me." Her getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city was perfect and the pictures reveal that the actress has a sweet tooth as she was seen gorging on the cake all by herself.

