Hina Khan gets emotional as she remembers late father on his fourth death anniversary; shares unseen PIC

Hina Khan, who is currently battling stage three breast cancer, emotionally remembered her father on his fourth death anniversary. The actress, who is known to be 'Daddy's Strong Girl', has inspired many with her brave journey against cancer. Hina has always been expressive about her emotions and opinions on social media and continues to encourage many. On April 20, Hina uploaded an unseen photo with her father.

Taking to his Instagram story, Hina Khan uploaded an old picture with her father. Sharing this photo, she penned down an emotional note and wrote, "20th April, This day (heartbroken emoticon) 4 years today Dad (emotional eyes emoticon)."

Take a look at Hina Khan's story here-

Hina Khan, who always admired her father and was extremely close to him, was shocked after she learned the news of his demise while she was shooting for a song away from home. Hina's father passed away in 2021 due to cardiac arrest.

Speaking about Hina's stage three breast cancer diagnosis, it was June 2024 when the actress informed her fans and followers about this heartbreaking news on social media. Ever since she disclosed this news on social media, the actress has been receiving love and prayers from many. From Mahima Chaudhry, Tahira Kashyap, Sanjay Dutt and many others have encouraged her amid her tough battle.

Despite her ongoing fight with stage three breast cancer, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been consistently sharing motivational posts with the hashtag 'Scarred not scared', offering encouragement to other women fighting the disease.

Workwise, Hina Khan rose to stardom after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then became a part of several other reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. On Television, she was last seen as a guest on Bigg Boss Season 18. Prior to this, she had entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger.

