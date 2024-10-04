Hina Khan gets 'happy tears' as she receives heartfelt birthday wish from friend Rajiv Adatia amidst stage three breast cancer battle

Hina Khan or as everyone calls her 'Sher Khan' is a source of inspiration for many as she currently battles stage three breast cancer with utmost determination. On October 2, Hina celebrated her 37th birthday. While her inbox must have been filled with birthday wishes, another close friend, Rajiv Adatia also extended his wishes on her birthday. His long note praising Hina and her courage is heartwarming and emotional.

Taking to his Instagram, Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with Hina Khan and penned a long note. In this note, he expressed his admiration for Hina's determination and praised her for being fearless as she courageously battles stage three breast cancer.

Wishing Hina, Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Hina @realhinakhan on your birthday I wanna say this! Not only are you the most sweetest person, fearless and strong, you have become an inspiration to millions of people all over the world! Your determination your will and your positive spirit has become a symbol of hope for millions out there!"

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's birthday wish for Hina Khan-

The Bigg Boss 15 fame further expressed, "I personally want to say how proud I am of you! Thank you being fearless for sharing what you are going through so more people are aware and become more brave and positive as you are! You are precious to us all and I know Allah, Bhagawan and all the Gods are gonna make you better 100 percent!"

Advertisement

Rajiv extended his support to Hina and showered his love on her. In conclusion, he wrote, "My love to you on your special day and many more to come!! May this day be filled with happiness and joy! Big hugs! Love Rajiv! @realhinakhan."

This heartwarming post left Hina Khan teary-eyed. Thanking him, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wrote, "How sweet Rajiv. Happy tears. Thank you my friend."

Speaking about Hina Khan's diagnosis, it was on June 28 when the Bigg Boss 11 fame announced being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer on social media. Since then, the actress has been facing severe health crises but has been overcoming each day with courage and positivity.

ALSO READ: Celebrating Hina Khan’s birthday with look at her fight against breast cancer, inspirational quotes on embracing self-love, and positivity