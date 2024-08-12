Hina Khan serves perfect Monday motivation and talks about most beautiful things in life; Rakhi Sawant REACTS

Hina Khan is fighting her battle with stage 3 breast cancer on her own terms and she has been inspiring a lot of people with her positivity. One of them is Rakhi Sawant who is impressed by Hina's wisdom of words. Here's what she said that left the controversial queen swooned.

Hina Khan, on a Monday evening, took to her Instagram handle to post a selfie video over an audio clip that had words of motivation. It went like, "The most beautiful things in life are not just things they are people and places, memories and pictures. Their feelings and moments and smiles and laughter."

Rakhi Sawant quickly took to the comments section to post an array of dua, heart, and fire emojis. A few days back, Khan even spoke about the importance of doing workout, especially when one is battling an illness. She spoke about how her legs hurt because of the chemotherapy. However, it does not dampen her enthusiasm.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress posted an inspiring note on how one has to get up during times of adversity. She revealed how her legs and feet become numb and that she falls while doing workout. She believes in trying harder. A part of her post read, "In the course of my chemo treatment I face severe Neuropathic Pain which makes my legs and feet numb most of the times, sometimes while Working out I loose control of my legs and fall over due to the numbness..But I only focus on Getting Back Up. I won’t let the Fall define me.. (sic)."

The Bigg Boss 11 star also added that she has to have a strong mind, apart from having a healthy body and exercise helps her with the same. She further wrote in her post that how having strong willpower and determination is important. "I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time. Each time when it feels like I can’t get up and go do the Work, I push harder. Coz what else have I got other than my strength, my spirit and my Willpower.. (sic)", she further wrote.

Hina is surely inspiring millions of people even during times of adversity and we bet her words will give more power to those cancer patients out there who seek strength even in the smallest things in life while battling the disease.

