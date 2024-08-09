Hina Khan hits the gym on a rainy day, shares how chemotherapy affects the functioning of her body during workout

Hina Khan, the popular actress is an inspiration to everyone struggling with their health. Amidst her battle with breast cancer, the actress continues to show her determination and resilience. She maintains an active presence on social media and shares her journey with netizens. In the latest social media post, she shared how she regularly works out to take care of her mental and physical health. Additionally, she also expressed her chemotherapy affects the functioning of her body.

On August 9, Hina Khan posted a video that shows her going to the gym in the rain. Along with the clip, she posted a long note where she wrote how regular exercise supports a healthy lifestyle. She started the note by writing, “What’s Your Excuse ??”

Then she continued “Exercise or any kind of Physical Activity is vital for maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle. But it’s even more essential and effective when one’s going through a phase of illness. Working out regularly not only helps you feel stronger physically but it also gives sustenance to our Mental Health. And keeping a Healthy Mind is obviously unavoidable.”

The actress also expressed how chemotherapy affects the functioning of her body. During workout, her legs and feet go numb. In her words, “In the course of my chemo treatment I face severe Neuropathic Pain which makes my legs and feet numb most of the times, sometimes while Working out I loose control of my legs and fall over due to the numbness..But I only focus on Getting Back Up. I won’t let the Fall define me ..”

Talking about her strength and resilience, she wrote, “I will be defined by the strength I show to get up each time. Each time when it feels like I can’t get up and go do the Work, I push harder. Coz what else have I got other than my strength, my spirit and my Willpower.. So, what’s your excuse? Dua.”

Reacting to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actress’ post, her friends and followers commented how she inspires them and called her strong. Actresses Juhi Parmar and Nidhi Uttam also showered love in the comment section.

