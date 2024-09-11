'I can't be Deepika Padukone in next few years': Why did Pavitra Puniya say this? Find out

TV actress Pavitra Puniya is a powerhouse of talent. However, the actress recently revealed why she can never be like Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Pavitra is known for her varied TV serials and for taking part in an array of reality shows. Here's why she compared herself to DP.

During an interview with Telly Masala, Pavitra Puniya revealed her journey in the acting industry. "I am not sure if I am leaving the acting industry right now or down the line. I am 36; what do you expect? I am not going to be Deepika Padukone in the next 2 years. It is best and I think it is a wise thing to do what you like to do the most, rather than just following the crowd."



She further said, "Usko 4 award mile hai. Usne aise kapde pehne hai mujhe kyu nai diye? Uski party mei woh gayi mere mei kyu nai aayi? (That person got 4 awards. Why did I not get clothes like he/she got? She went to his party but did not come to mine?) I have never been like this and I am never going to be like this. It is good to go towards your soul calling and my soul calling is spirituality."

It was in 2009 when Pavitra started off her career with MTV Splitsvilla 3, where she was a contestant. Her first lead role was in Love U Zindagi, where she played the character of Geet Dhillon. The actress was seen opposite the late actor Sidharth Shukla. She then played the role of Anushka in Hongey Judaa Na Hum and also the character of Poulomi Roy in Naagin 3.

The actress was also a participant in Box Cricket League and Bigg Boss 14. It was in the controversial reality show that she met Eijaz Khan. Their relationship lasted for a couple of years before the couple decided to call it off recently.

Advertisement

During an earlier interview with News ABP Live.com, the actress had said, "I don’t know. At different stages in your life, there are different ways of dealing with it. It also depends on what that thing or that person meant to you, right?" The chemistry of the duo in the Bigg Boss house was worth remembering.

ALSO READ: Celebrating Pavitraa Puniya's Birthday: A glimpse into her journey from fierce roles to reality TV fame