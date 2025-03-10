'I take steroids, suppressants....': Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals being diagnosed with illness similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul has been one of the prominent faces of the telly industry. Over the years, she garnered a loyal fanbase due to her unfiltered personality and acting mettle. While Sana gained immense love after her win, the actress recently disclosed that she has been going through a challenging phase. Speaking about her health, Sana revealed suffering from a liver disease that is also an autoimmunity disorder similar to what actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been suffering.

On Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Sana Makbul spoke about her serious health condition and revealed that she had been on medication for the same since 2020. Sana shared, "I have turned vegan recently due to health reasons. A lot of people don't know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms."

Sharing details about her diagnoses, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 claimed, "In this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver."

Further, Sana Makbul shared how her health keeps fluctuating, but she has been dealing with his health condition bravely, like a power woman. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame said, "I take steroids, suppressants, or some medicines. It’s a lifestyle disorder, but with the autoimmune condition, the liver condition is a tricky thing. My health keeps fluctuating, I don’t know if this can be cured completely."

While talking to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, the actress also admitted that social media sometimes affects her and she also suffers "bad days."

Apart from her Bigg Boss OTT 3 win, Sana Makbul has worked in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows and has impressed a massive fan following.