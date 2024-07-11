Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 11: Aadhya manipulates Anupama emotionally, pressuring her to leave Anuj

Anupamaa Episode Update, July 11: The episode begins with Pakhi expressing that their lives were smooth and happy during the five years when Anupama was absent. Since Anupama's return, everything has turned chaotic. Pakhi urges Anupama to sign the NOC if she cares for them at all. Dimpy interjects, telling Pakhi to stop.

Kavya questions if these really are Anupama's children or if they were switched at birth. Anuj comments that they have always been the same, comparing them to a dog's tail that never straightens.

He criticizes them for consistently hurting their mother, stating that everyone else is wrong while Anupama is the only one who is right. He adds that Anupama endures her pain silently, unlike those who loudly vent their frustrations.

Aadhya's anger and Vanraj's ultimatum: Anupama faces pressure to sign NOC

Vanraj tells Anuj to go home and chant Anupama's praises. Anuj responds to Kavya, stating that while Anupama's children may be hers, they possess none of her qualities and instead share all of Vanraj's negative traits, listing them out.

He declares his unwavering support for Anupama. Aadhya becomes furious, thinking that her father could harm anyone because of Anupama. Vanraj pressures Anupama to sign and end the issue, suggesting that if she can't reconcile with Anuj due to Aadhya, she should have a backup plan since everyone else is getting a penthouse.

Anuj insists that Anupama doesn't need anyone's help, causing her eyes to swell up with tears. Vanraj, Toshu, and Pakhi leave. Kavya advises Anupama not to take their words to heart, reminding her that she knows them well. Anupama expresses her distress at the thought of her Baa and Babuji living in an old age home. Aadhya walks away upset.

Titu leaves for Mumbai after discussing Ansh's future and Dimpy's approach to asking for his share

Titu informs Dimpy that he needs to leave for Mumbai. Dimpy asks if he's upset with her for requesting Ansh's share. Titu reassures her that Ansh is now his son and that he will do everything to secure Ansh's future.

He mentions that he has enough to provide both of them with a comfortable life. Dimpy insists that Ansh, being Samar's son, deserves his share. Titu agrees but states that her approach to asking for the share was wrong, emphasizing that the house belongs to Baa and Babu ji and will remain theirs. He then leaves.

Aadhya harshly criticizes Anupama, calling her a homewrecker and the worst mother

Anupama brings khichdi for Aadhya and asks her to eat it. Aadhya sarcastically remarks that Anupama is an expert at turning lives into a mess, claiming that no one is happy with her—not her biological children, adopted daughter, or ex-husbands.

She justifies Pakhi's actions, stating that their lives were smooth during Anupama's five-year absence, but her return brought chaos. Aadhya accuses Anupama of causing misfortune for Shruti and their family, manipulating Anuj, and being self-centered. She then sarcastically crowns Anupama as the homewrecker, happiness destroyer, and worst mother, congratulating her mockingly.

Anupama confronts her children's accusations with resilience and forgiveness

Anupama removes the tiara, thanking Aadhya. She agrees that she should wear it because she endures her children's misbehavior and anger, always coming to their aid despite the pain they cause her.

She explains that if they felt even a fraction of her pain, they wouldn't be able to bear it. Calling them her children and forgiving them, she says she deserves the tiara for her foolishness. She adds that all mothers are foolish, and without such foolishness, no family would last even a day.

Anupama reflects on past decisions, expressing deep regret and sorrow for leaving her family

She explains that concerning Anuj and herself, she doesn't need to justify her relationship; their love is widely known. However, she acknowledges that love alone isn't sufficient; circumstances also play a crucial role.

Anupama recounts how her husband's words after the accident deeply hurt her, leaving her unsure of what to do next. Feeling that her presence wasn't making her family happy, she made the painful decision to leave, a choice she deeply regrets. She admits to isolating herself from the world and avoiding mirrors due to the emotional turmoil.

Anupama faces emotional turmoil as Aadhya demands she break ties with Anuj

Aadhya expresses her feeling that Anupama resents her for saving Pari first during an incident. She asks Anupama to recall the details of that day, emphasizing that she risked her life equally for both.

Aadhya mentions feeling neglected and urges Anupama to prioritize her happiness, seeking reassurance that she will comply with her request to leave Anuj and her life. Anuj arrives as Aadhya questions whether Anupama's goodwill masks a desire to hurt them. She warns that if Anupama reenters her father's life, she will leave home, fearing it will disrupt their relationship.

Anupama tries to reason with Aadhya, questioning where such thoughts originate. Aadhya demands a promise from Anupama not to reunite with Anuj, threatening self-harm if her request is denied. Anupama, deeply affected, agrees to sever ties with Anuj for Aadhya's sake.

Anupama confronts promises as Anuj and Aadhya navigate their complex relationships

Anuj informs Shruti that he plans to discuss bringing Anupama to the US. Anupama assures Shruti she won't interfere in her, Anuj, and Aadhya's happiness, pledging to keep her promise as a mother.

Aadhya insists Anupama must not communicate with Anuj on social media, by phone, or message. Despite Aadhya's actions, Anupama expresses love and vows to fulfill her promise, believing in a mother's commitment.

Anuj hopes nothing will hinder Anu and Anuj from uniting as Maan. Aadhya leaves, and Anupama tearfully acknowledges that Anu and Anuj can't be together. Anuj searches Aadhya's room, thinking she's with the children. Anupama watches from hiding, overcome with emotion. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on Hotstar

