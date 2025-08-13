Inside Rupali Ganguly's Mumbai Home: Secret behind the Yellow sofa and Brahmasthan which is power spot of the house

Rupali Ganguly is currently ruling the screens and winning hearts with her performance in Anupamaa. Ever since the show kicked off, Rupali's success has skyrocketed. Despite fame and success, the actress believes in leading a humble lifestyle with minimal modern clutter. The actress calls her home a space surrounded by nature. Rupali gave Pinkvilla an exclusive tour of her cosy, warm, earthy and homely abode that has all the natural elements and spiritual energy.

Inside Rupali Ganguly's home

Garden and Temple

On entering Rupali Ganguly's home, visitors are greeted by a spacious garden filled with trees and plants she has personally nurtured. Tucked away in this green space is her temple, located under a sacred Bodhi tree, which holds a single idol of Lord Shiva.

Rupali shared the story about the tree, revealing that her mother-in-law performed prayers around it while she was expecting. Following this tradition, Rupali also conducted poojas at the Peepal tree for 40 days during her pregnancy. She mentioned that this tree gives them a profound sense of peace. She often hugs the Peepal tree whenever she is feeling overwhelmed, stating that this simple practice helps her relax.

Rupali explained that her husband, Ashwin K Verma, did not want to live in an apartment, so they purchased this property, which resembles a bungalow and is surrounded by nature. She initially moved into this small bungalow after their marriage. However, she revealed that she currently resides in a 2BHK home.

Indoor space

Rupali's home features a small garden-like area outside of her sitting space, which includes various plants, a small pond, and Ganpati temple, a Shivling, and Nandi's idol.

Sitting area

The sitting area is vibrant, adorned with bright yellow interiors and furniture. The walls are decorated with paintings of the Manhattan skyline and Charlie Chaplin, along with glimpses of her husband Ashwin's workspace.

Rupali explained that the bright colors of the sitting area are inspired by New York taxis. She also mentioned that yellow and red, traditional Haldi and Kumkum colors, are her favorites.

Describing her home, Rupali highlighted their good deeds, such as feeding stray dogs and allowing them to reside on the property. Furthermore, she shared that much of the furniture, including the sofa, has been repurposed. The sitting area also features lamps, a swing, and an open kitchen.

Brahmasthan

In the sitting area, a Brahmasthan has been created to allow sunlight to pour in, enhancing the space's energy.

Makeup space

The Anupamaa actress then introduced her makeup area, which is furnished with a mirror, a yellow sofa, and a small table.

Resting room

Next, she revealed her living room, which also serves as her dressing room. It contains several wardrobes, a dressing table, a mirror, and a cabinet filled with her awards.

Living space

Finally, Rupali showed a large open living area featuring wooden flooring, artwork mounted on the wall, sofa seating, and wooden coffee tables. She refers to this space as her office, meditation corner, happy place, and animal shelter. Rupali expressed her love for antiques, crediting her husband for preserving their essence.

