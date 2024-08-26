Ishqbaaaz actor Navina Bole amicably part ways with husband Jeet Karani after 7 years of marriage

Navina Bole is among the most talented actresses in the TV industry and has starred in several shows over the years. Speaking about her life, Navina has now ended her seven-year marriage to her estranged husband, Jeet Karani. The couple, who got married in 2017 and are parents to a 5-year-old baby girl, have parted ways.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Navina Bole talked about her separation from Jeet three months ago and revealed that they will soon head for legal procedures. Speaking about her daughter, Navina mentioned that she and Jeet will be co-parenting their daughter, Kimaayra.

The Ishqbaaaz actor explained, "Jeet spends two days a week with her. Our separation was amicable and we believe it is better to part ways and live a happy life than be unhappy together."

Talking about her marriage with Jeet, Navina shared that they had a good marriage but gradually drifted away. She mentioned that they tried to sort things out for the sake of their daughter, but it didn't work out. For the uninformed, Navina and Jeet got married in 2017 following a courtship.

When Navina's husband Jeet was asked to comment about the same, the financial consultant told the portal, "This is a family matter and we do have differences. As of now, I request privacy on this matter."

Workwise, Navina Bole is among the known faces of the telly world and has acted in numerous shows. She has been a part of quite a few fictional and non-fictional shows and gained massive appreciation for her acting prowess. Navina became a household name after portraying the role of Diya in the hit show Miley Jab Hum Tum.

After this, Navina starred in several other shows, such as Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, and Na Bole Tum. Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Kumkum Bhagya, Baal Veer, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and many others.

The actress rose to stardom after playing the antagonist Tina in Ishqbaaaz. Her acting prowess was loved by fans, and she remained on the show for a long time.

