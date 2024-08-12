Top 5 revenge dramas on Indian TV with dramatic twists; from Mouni Roy’s Naagin to Nakuul Mehta’s Ishqbaaz

Indian TV serials are not only limited to daily family dramas and romances, but have also delivered stories full of drama, deception, and thrilling plot twists that will shock you, and keep you on the edge of your seat thinking of what’s coming next.

Revenge TV dramas will not begin with some cheesy lines but with hidden identities who will be on the verge of settling scores with their enemies. These shows are full of high-voltage dramas, discovering secrets, and intense emotions, and will entertain you with all their twisting plans to get back at those who harmed them.

Top 5 Revenge Dramas on Indian Television

From shocking revelations to paying back to the enemies, we have some thrilling revenge TV dramas for you to watch. Take a look!

1. Naagin

This popular supernatural fiction show starring Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan first aired on Colors in 2015. This revenge show focuses on two sisters Shesha, and Shivanya who want to seek revenge against Rahejas who killed their parents. Willing to do anything, Shivanya marries Ritik to get close to Rahejas, and one by one she kills each murderer but ends up getting betrayed by her sister Shesha.

In this entertaining revenge show, spanning 6 seasons, other than revenge, Ritik and Shivanya's love story has also captured the audience's attention.

2. Ek Hasina Thi

The StarPus show aired in 2014, starred Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Vatsal Sheth revolving around Durga Thakur who returns from the US with her father. Durga gets involved in the Payal Mitra case as she returns to seek revenge against Shaurya Goenka who was accused to rape Payal two years ago. Shaurya Goenka is the spoiled brat of the Goenka family who have been controlling Kolkata’s business world.

With various suspense and thrilling plot twists, this show always kept the audience interested.

3. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

Season 3 of the famous Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon stars Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar as Dev and Chandni who were childhood sweethearts but got separated due to a tragic incident with Dev’s father when he was falsely accused, and killed. Dev returns disguised as Advay Singh Raizada to seek revenge against Chandni and her family. He buys Chandni’s house, ruins her marriage, and blackmails her to marry him.

Later it was revealed that Chandni was innocent, and Advay’s real identity was exposed, making Chandni, and Dev find their happily ever after. With the high-voltage drama, the show never made the audience take their eyes away from the screen.

4. Ishqbaaz

The most beloved StarPlus show, Ishqbaaz focuses on three brothers Shivaay, Omkara, and Rudra, portrayed by Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh, Leenesh Mattoo, who found their love in Anika, Gauri, and Bhavya. The three couples had to go through multiple challenges when the three Kapoor sisters entered one by one to ruin the lives of Oberois. The Kapoor sisters always wanted to seek revenge against Oberios for killing their father and ruining their lives. The Oberoi vs Kapoor drama made the show exciting and full of thrilling twists, holding the audience's attention.

5. Paanch- Don’t Get mad, get even!

The thriller television show- Paanch centers on a girl named Roshni Kataria who seeks vengeance against the college gang that tortured and killed her sister Neha. Disguised as a student in Regents College, Roshni with the help of a friend Nikhil uncovers dark betrayals and exposes the gang members who get arrested finally for their crimes.

Creating an intense atmosphere, the show kept the audience spellbound with each step Roshni took to expose the gang members.

The final chapter of these television shows often gives closer to the characters, and a hope to start a new chapter in their lives.

In conclusion, Indian revenge TV dramas spellbound the audience with their intense storyline and protagonists who are on the hunt for justice for all the wrongs that have ruined their past and have separated them from their loved ones.

Which one among these five shows is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

