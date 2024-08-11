Kumkum Bhagya's Abrar Qazi expresses happiness for re-release of Laila Majnu; 'It was my very first acting project...'

Abrar Qazi has been charming the viewers with her impressive performance in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. While the actor has been a part of several TV shows, he started his journey with a movie. Qazi was a part of Laila Majnu, which was recently re-released. Abrar took to social media and shared his thoughts as his first acting project got its long-due appreciation and recognition.

Abrar took to social media and shared a glimpse with the cast of Laila Majnu as they watched the re-release of the movie Laila Majnu. Abrar played the character of Zaid in the movie. In a long post, Abrar revealed that Laila Majnu would always be special to him as it was his first acting project.

He wrote, "This one’s really special to me. Laila Majnu was my very first acting project, making it close to my heart. Almost 7 years ago, we brought this story to life, but it didn’t quite find its place at the time."

Abrar Qazi added, "Now, to see it re-released and finally get the success it deserves is beyond words!"

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actor further added that it was like a dream come true for the actors and everyone associated with the project. He expressed happiness and gratitude to all the fans who believed in their journey.

Laila Majnu was scripted by Imtiyaz Ali and directed by Sajid Ali. The movie features popular actress Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. It was released in 2018 but failed to make a mark. Over the period, the project got noticed and people started talking about it which eventually resulted in its re-release.

Talking about the re-release, during a press conference, the Animal actress revealed that she was sad when the project didn't find a place in people's hearts back in 2018 as she had expected, however, she shared that she was happy that it finally got the recognition and appreciation it deserved.

Talking about Abrar Qazi, after his impressive role in Laila Majnu, he forayed into Television with Gathbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

