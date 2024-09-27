Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, got its first crorepati of the season yesterday. In today’s (September 26) episode, Rishi Sharma from Orai, Uttar Pradesh, struggled to answer the Rs 1.6 lakh question about Mahabharata and decided to quit the game, walking away with Rs 80,000.

Big B hosted a new round of Fastest Finger First, in which Rishi Sharma and Bhawana Rajpurohit qualified for the 'Jaldi 5'. Bhawana Rajpurohit and Rishi faced off, and eventually, Rishi took over the hot seat.

During the episode, Rishi confidently took over the hot seat, sharing amusing anecdotes with Amitabh Bachchan that entertained viewers. The contestant encountered a challenging question about the Mahabharata. Despite Rishi Sharma's best efforts to answer, he decided not to take the risk and chose to quit the game at the Rs 1.6 lakh question.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “In the Mahabharata, Kampilya served as the capital of which of these kings?”

The options were:

Shakuni Drupada Jayadratha Karna

The correct answer to the Rs 1.6 lakh question is Drupada.

Big B asked the contestant to choose one option to tell everyone the answer. The contestant chose the right option, and then Bachchan said, “Arre Bhaisaab khelte toh ye sahi hi hota. Draupadi ke pita aur panchaal ke raja Drupada Kampilya se shasan karte the. (Oh brother, if they had played, this would have been the right thing. Draupadi's father and the king of Panchala, Drupada, ruled from Kampilya.)”

During the episode, Rishi also shared that he has more female friends, revealing that his flat is surrounded by girls' hostels. To this, Big B humorously remarked, “Aap bahut bhagyashaali hai.” (You’re very lucky.)

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, known for its unique format that combines knowledge, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and are also streaming on Sony LIV.

