Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is getting a lot of love from viewers. In today’s (September 6) episode, Devang Agarwal took over the hot seat and managed to win Rs 12,50,000. During the show, Devang, who runs a Banarasi saree business, revealed a surprising claim: designers copy his designs.

Devang shared that his family business, started by his grandfather and later taken over by his father, has been passed down to him over the past 7-8 years. He emphasized the importance of trust in close associates due to the risk of design leaks.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed curiosity about the challenges of designing, “Vahi toh mai jaanna chah raha tha designing hai bada kathin kaam hota hai. (That's exactly what I wanted to know, designing is quite a challenging job.)”

Devang explained that it takes 6 months to a year to design a single pattern and highlighted the issue of design leaks if not protected. Bachchan questioned whether the designs that trend throughout the year depend on him, to which Devang responded that they just see what celebrities wear on TV and don’t directly copy but are influenced by them.

Big B asks, “Dekh kar banate hai? (Do you copy them?),” Contestant responded, “Nahi nahi vo hum log ko dekh kar karte hai. (No, they copy us.)” Big B said, “Acha hua bata diya, hum bhi soche kahan se aata hai inn sab ke paas aise jo hai. (Good that you mentioned it; we were also wondering where all these designs come from.)”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the popular quiz reality show, merges knowledge and inspiration to change lives with its cash prizes.

KBC Season 16, which debuted on Sony TV on August 12 with Amitabh Bachchan back as host, airs new episodes Monday to Friday at 9 PM and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

