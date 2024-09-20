Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to contestant named Jaya

The recent episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 had a contestant named Jaya, who hailed from Gujarat. She made the veteran megastar remember her home. Read more to know about it. Jaya has studied engineering and, as of now, focuses on farming in her village.

The contestant named Jaya had an overwhelming moment on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. As she made it to the hot seat she told Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir I want to tell you something. Waise toh Jaya ji aap roz hi bolte honge, par aaj mera ek request hai, mere liye ek baar Jaya ji boliye. (You may be telling Jaya ji everyday, but I request you to call me Jaya ji for once.)

She gave a subtle hint to Jaya Bachchan whom AB fondly calls Jaya Ji. The legendary actor gave a witty reply by saying, "Jabse baithe hai tabse Jaya ji toh hi bol rahe hai. Zara sochiye devi ji, jab tak aap khelte rahenge, tab tak humei apna ghar yaad aata rahega. (Since the time I am sitting, I have been saying Jaya ji. Just imagine goddess, till the time you will be playing, till that time I will remember my home.)

The wordplay done by the Piku actor left her speechless. Her knowledge of GK was tremendous on the show, and the audience had to clap for her. She took home Rs 25 lakh, and when she reached Rs 50 lakh for a question related to British colonisation, she decided to quit the quiz game.

The question presented by Amit Ji, worth Rs 50 lakh, was, "Which of these countries has never been invaded or colonized by the British?" The options were Grenada, Argentina, Ivory Coast, and Costa Rica. Jaya faced the challenges till question 14 like a pro, which was an inspiration to all.

Advertisement

All her lifelines were over, and that was when she decided to quit the show. After taking home Rs 25 lakh, AB asked her to guess the answer, and she said Grenada, which was the wrong answer. Ivory Coast was the right answer.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares THIS advice Shashi Kapoor gave him to avoid social awkwardness