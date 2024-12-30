Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Shankar Mahadevan and Gurdas Maan recall performing at Amitabh Bachchan's kids Abhishek-Shweta's wedding

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 becomes more exciting when the guest personalities and host Amitabh Bachchan candidly discuss their life experiences. The upcoming episode will feature Big B welcoming iconic singers Gurdas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan on the stage. As they come together, Amitabh recalls Gurdas' performance at his daughter Shweta’s wedding, while Shankar recounts performing at Abhishek Bachchan's big day.

Expressing his fascination for Punjabi songs, the Kalki 2898 AD actor mentions that kids in his family listen to Punjabi folk songs, and hence, they are popular in his household. Amitabh says he asked his daughter, Shweta, about how these songs gained popularity and where the singers came from.

The 82-year-old further asks Gurdas, "There are so many new singers emerging who sing beautifully. She told me something that I would like you to confirm—whether it's true or not. She said that at a very young age, children go to the Gurudwara, listen to the Bani, and learn from it. It is from there that they get their music education. Is this true?"

In response, the singer says yes and shares an anecdote. Gurdas talks about how Amitabh Bachchan gave him a Rs 500 note as a blessing after he and his group performed at Shweta's wedding, which was held in Delhi. Expressing admiration for the OG Shahenshah, Maan comments, "I still keep that note as a treasure with me."

Listening to his fond memory, Shankar chimes in, saying, "You sang at Shweta ji's wedding, and I sang at Abhishek ji's wedding."

Furthermore, the episode will feature Gurudas Maan's performances of Punjabi folk songs, captivating everyone with his soulful melody. Amitabh Bachchan will also join in the festivities and share the joy of music. In addition, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 host will talk about a memorable New Year’s house party, where Pandit Birju Maharaj and Zakir Hussain elevated the celebrations with their artistry.

