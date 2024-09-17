Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo: Vikrant Massey's revelation about Sumona Chakravarti leaves her feeling embarrassed; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is in its last leg. The show will soon conclude with viewers getting the most-awaited winner of the season. As the competition takes an intense turn, the makers have planned to motivate the contestants by showing them messages from their close friends and family. Sumona Chakravarti will be seen receiving a special message from good friend Vikrant Massey. He later revealed Chakravarti's nickname, which left her embarrassed.

As per the new Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo, Sumona received a video message from Vikrant Massey wherein he called her by her nickname Sushi. This left her embarrassed as she said, 'Don't call me Sushi.'. Vikrant further added that he is very proud of her, as reaching the semi-final is a big deal and he wants her to win the show. Sumona was seen smiling throughout as she gave a flying kiss to Vikrant as he concluded his message.

Take a look at the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Previously, the channel shared promos of Abhishek Kumar and Krishna Shroff. Kumar received an emotional message from his parents, which left him teary-eyed, while Krishna received a message from her brother Tiger Shroff, who lauded her for attempting difficult stunts.

The grand finale shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been completed. The episode is said to air on 28th September 2024. Along with the evicted contestants of the show, Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will also be seen gracing the show to promote their upcoming project Jigra.

Advertisement

In the previous episode, the contestants locked horns to win the Ticket to Finale. After a tough competition from Gashmeer Mahajani and Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra won the Ticket to Finale. In the upcoming week, Mehra will not perform stunts while other contestants will be seen battling with each other to secure a place in the finale and join Karan.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Aashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnani share their fan moments with Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina