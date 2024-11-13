Kushal Tandon lashes out at brand for fraud of almost Rs 1.5 crores; calls out owner for unpaid dues, cheque bounce and broken promises: READ

Famous actor Kushal Tandon is among the most renowned personalities in the television industry and has a huge fanbase. Recently, the actor encountered a fraud after collaborating with a brand and exposed this scam on social media. Kushal shared the picture of the energy drink brand owner and tagged the brand's manager in the caption of this post.

In his new post, Kushal Tandon called out the energy drink brand owner for a fraud of almost Rs 1.5 crores and mentioned how his Rs 10 lakhs for a reel was due. Kushal warned all artists, influencers, and businesses in the industry to be cautious before collaborating with this specific fraudulent brand. He tagged the brand's manager, with whom he had been in contact for work.

The Bigg Boss 7 fame expressed his frustration, as he had to continuously chase the brand to receive his payments. He explained that the delays were due to bounced checks and broken promises.

Speaking about the cheque bounce, Kushal wrote, "After commitments were made and deliverables met, the payments issued in the form of cheques have repeatedly bounced, showing a blatant lack of accountability."

Further, he explained, "Broken Promises: For over two months, we have been given false assurances, endless excuses, and empty promises about when payments will be made. This is not only disrespectful but also unprofessional, and it’s clear now that the intent to pay has never been genuine."

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor revealed he has solid proof against the brand and mentioned that he exposed them to ensure no one becomes a victim of this fraud. Kushal urged the artists and creators to share this post and spread awareness so that everyone is safe from deceitful practices.

Kushal Tandon has maintained an active presence on social media. The actor became a household name after playing the parallel lead in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Apart from this, Kushal did several shows such as Beyhadh, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 7 and other shows. He was last seen in the hit show, Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. In the show, the actor was seen opposite actress Shivangi Joshi.

