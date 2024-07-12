Laughter Chefs' Kashmera Shah continues filming for show despite feeling unwell; 'Kaun kehta hai shooting glamorous hai?'

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment offers a huge dose of smiles and hilarious incidents to laugh at. Starring prominent personalities of the television industry, including Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, and Nia Sharma, the cooking-based reality show is being enjoyed by the audience.

Only recently, Kashmera Shah, who is one of the contestants on Laughter Chefs, shared a video informing fans about shooting while surviving her ill health.

Kashmera Shah on shooting for Laughter Chefs despite not being well

In the video posted by Kashmera Shah on her Instagram handle, we can see her running low on health. Someone from the crew is helping remove water from her eyes. After the actress looked into the camera, she passed a sweet smile. Shah is heard saying, "Dekho, kaun bolta hai shooting glamorous hai, huh? (Look who says shooting is glamorous). I am not well. Still, show must go on."

In the caption, the Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye actress wrote, "The show must go on…even if you are unwell. True artistes never let their health or emotions stand in the way of commitments. Something for the new generation to learn and adapt."

Have a look at the video here:

Fans send in love and wish positive for Kashmera Shah

Reacting to her video, one of her well-wishers wrote, "Keep it up...we love watching u get well soon and stay healthy." Another netizen expressed, "Feel better you are such a nice actress funny as hell."

After Kashmera Shah shared the clip, fans noticed why the actress was seen wearing glasses in the recently released promos of Laughter Chefs.

Have a look at one of the promos here:

About Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Blending the art of cooking and situational comedy, Laughter Chefs has been performing well. The show is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The personalities to be seen on the show are Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lahiri, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair.

