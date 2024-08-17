Laughter Chefs PROMO: Guruji teaches Vicky Jain how to deal with wife’s anger; Ankita Lokhande cheers up

Laughter Chefs is leaving no stone unturned to captivate the viewers. The show, which managed to grab top spot on TRP charts within a matter of months, has various popular faces as its contestants.

To amp up the entertainment quotient and to make it more spicy, the cookery program welcomes several celebrities every week as guests. In a coming installment, the founder of Gauri Gopal Ashram Vrindavan, Aniruddhacharya, will be taking an entry in the Bharti Singh-hosted show. He is famous for responding in a quirky way to his online followers.

The channel has released promos featuring Guruji on their official social media handles. In one of the teasers, the saint is seen giving noteworthy suggestions to Vicky Jain and, in general, to all husbands.

The promo begins with Vicky presenting his million-dollar query to the spiritual master. He asks, “Guruji, yeh jo patniyan hoti hain, baat baat pe itna gussa ho jati hain, iska kya upaye hai? (Guruji, these wives get angry at every small matter. What is the solution to this issue?)

Guruji resolves Vicky’s question with a humorous reply. He guides the Bigg Boss 17 contestant to raise his index finger and put it on his lips. The internet’s beloved personality then directs Vicky to keep quiet in such circumstances.

Ankita Lokhande, who seemed upset with her better half, cheers up as soon as she hears this piece of advice from the guest.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Guruji ka yeh gyaan toh har husband ke liye perfect hai! (Guruji’s advice is perfect for every husband).”

Take a look at the promo of Laughter Chefs here:

In another glimpse from the forthcoming episode, Krushna Abhishek is seen suggesting Aniruddhacharya not take Bharti to Vrindavan during the auspicious festive occasion of Janmashtami. When the puzzled spiritual guru asks why, Krushna gives an answer that leaves everyone in splits of laughter. He jokes that Bharti Singh drinks around 20 liters of milk in a day.

Laughter Chefs is a unique blend of comedy and cooking. It premiered on June 1 and is currently enjoying the number 1 spot in the non-fictional category on the ratings chart. After achieving immense popularity, the show got an extension and will now run until September. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV. Viewers can catch up on the episodes on Jio Cinema, too.

