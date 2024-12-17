Laughter Chefs Season 2: After Elvish Yadav, makers confirm Abhishek Kumar as the 2nd contestant; Report
Abhishek Kumar has been confirmed for the second season of the cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs, this update comes after we confirmed Elvish Yadav is the first contestant to be a part of the show.
Laughter Chefs promises to be back with all new contestants. After a super hit first season, anticipation among viewers is high to see the unusual cooking comedy show back on screens. We confirmed that Elvish Yadav is the first contestant who has been finalised for the show’s second season. Now, let’s take a look at other contestants who will be seen on the show.
Times Now reported that Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar has joined the celebrity lineup for Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited Season 2. Other publications have reported celebrities including Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik, Munawar Faruqui, and Tejasswi Prakash are also in talks for season 2. Reportedly, among the television stars, makers have also approached Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat.
We exclusively confirmed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will show his culinary skills on Laughter Chefs 2. It will be interesting to see how he will get along with the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up as this will be the first time they will be sharing screen. While, Munawar Faruqui is on good terms with Kumar, Elvish and him doesn’t see eye to eye.
Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation date for the premiere of Laughter Chefs Season 2 yet. Reports suggest it will go on air at the end of January 2025, after Bigg Boss 18 goes off air.
Talking about the first season, the cooking reality show starred Ankita Lokhande, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundra, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah. Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show topped the TRP charts every week and managed to keep the audience hooked because of its stellar cast. The show had celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as a judge.
