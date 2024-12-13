Look into Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta’s personal life; boyfriend, travel pics and more

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the best sitcoms that we all grew up watching. Though the show is running successfully even today, many of the faces that were associated with it when it began airing have parted ways with the series. But even after quitting the show, all of them are still remembered for their portrayals.

Jheel Mehta, who played the role of Sonu (Mr. and Mrs. Bhide’s daughter) for the initial four years of Asit Modi Kumarr’s popular series, is quite famous on social media. After bidding adieu to the show, she completed her studies and found her true calling in entrepreneurship.

Let’s delve into the former actress’ personal life, from her boyfriend and business to refreshing vacation photos.

Jheel Mehta is happiest with her beau:

Jheel Mehta, who played the role of Aatmaram and Madhavi's daughter from 2008 to 2012, is soon going to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube, a techie who creates content on gaming. She dedicated a special vlog on her YouTube channel to introduce him to her fans and followers. The duo are set to get married on December 28.

In the video, the actress-turned-businesswoman revealed that she and Aditya have been together since their school days. She shared that one of the common things on which she and Aditya bonded was dance. Jheel’s Instagram handle is filled with romantic clicks with the man in her life. It features their dreamy proposal moment and beautiful engagement visuals.

Jheel Mehta’s business:

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel Mehta diverted her focus on the beauty business, along with her mother. While she is now a makeup artist, her mother is a hairstylist. They both run a brand together known as Beauty By Mehta. The mother-daughter duo has a separate Instagram page where they showcase their grooming skills. They have decked up many brides to date.

At her engagement, Jheel undoubtedly did an amazing job, as she decided to do her own makeup. She is often seen giving out makeup tutorials and hacks to her followers.

Jheel Mehta on self-acceptance:

Jheel, who suffered body-shaming on social media, once gave an inspiring response to shut all the trollers. Reacting to online comments, the young lady embraced herself and stated, "I wish I had heard this song by @avantinagral as a teenager. It took me such a long time to truly accept myself and feel confident in the way I am and to understand that as long as I like and accept who I am, what others say DOES NOT matter."

Besides being called ‘skinny’ and ‘too tall’ for her age, she was heavily criticized for the shape of her teeth, makeup, and acne.

Jheel Mehta is fitness and travel freak:

The former child actress from Asit Modi Kumarr’s show indulges in workout routines and is a big travel enthusiast. She frequently takes small trips to breathtaking destinations with her gang and posts beautiful pictures on her social media handle.

Jheel loves to remain in shape, so she works on her fitness regularly. She once took a fitness challenge that she completed in 37 days. While uploading videos from a gym and talking about the same, the entrepreneur said that she learned more about health, consistency, patience and more about health while doing the challenge.

As the couple is set to get hitched on December 28, 2024, Jheel Mehta is gearing up for her wedding with Aditya Dube. The two got engaged in February of this year in a small ceremony conducted for their families and close ones.

Jheel and Aditya’s wedding will be a unique mix of tradition and modern style. The wedding festivities will take place in the last week of December, making for a joyful end to the year. Recently, Jheel celebrated her bachelorette party with a beachside event, where she looked radiant in a floral dress with a Bride-to-be sash.

