'Lost my voice' Aditi Malik shares health update, reveals facing multiple ordeals; PIC

Aditi Malik, known for her amazing performances in several television shows, has been battling several illnesses. The actress shared an update about her health on social media and informed fans about her condition. She even shared a picture with the nebulizer and mentioned how she has been struggling to recover. Aditi revealed that she is on her way to recovery but mentioned that the past week was difficult.

Sharing her ordeal on social media, Aditi Malik shared a picture of herself wearing a nebulizer on Instagram Story. She wrote, "What a week! Coughing nonstop, nose blocked like a traffic jam, fever and body aching all over. And to top it off, I lost my voice! Feeling a bit better today; hopefully, I'll be back to talking tomorrow! This whole thing feels like a mission with home remedies, meds, and all the tricks I have, but to end the day, this one really works: nebulize, breathe, stabilize, and sleep!"

Take a look at Aditi Malik's PIC here-

As Aditi is currently on the road to recovery, we wish for her speedy healing.

Speaking about her personal life, Aditi Malik is married to popular actor Mohit Malik. The two fell in love while shooting for Milee and tied the wedding knot on December 1, 2010. In December 2020, Aditi and Mohit announced that they are expecting their first child. On April 27, 2021, the couple welcomed their first baby boy, Ekbir.

Despite being away from the screen, Aditi Malik has maintained an active presence on social media. Apart from endorsing brands, Aditi is a proud entrepreneur who owns various restaurants in Mumbai.

Over the years, Aditi has worked in several shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shararat, Miilee, Dharampatni, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai and more.