'Main chilla chilla ke roti thi': What made new mom Yuvika Chaudhary feel terribly guilty?

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are the newest parents in town! The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2024, and since then, they have been experiencing the joy of parenthood. Recently, Yuvika spoke about the struggles that she faced after welcoming her daughter. She revealed how she faced numerous challenges during breastfeeding and how the pain was so intense that it would make her cry.

While speaking to Times of India TV, Yuvika Chaudhary opened up about the challenges she faced while breastfeeding her daughter, Ekleen, who is now six months old. The actress recalled how in the initial phase after delivering her baby, she used to cry from severe pain. She said, "Main chilla chilla ke roti thi. Mere liye feeding was a big struggle (I used to shout and cry. Feeding was a big struggle). I did not know how to feed my baby."

Yuvika disclosed that when her daughter was born, she was healthy, but her weight started dropping. The actress shared how she felt guilty when the doctor informed her that Ekleen looks "weak." Yuvika said, "Bohot zyada guilt aa gaya tha mere andar. I used to cry a lot ke main apne bacche ko feed nahi kar paa rahi (I felt very guilty. I used to cry because I was not able to feed my child)."

The Bigg Boss 9 fame explained that she was not able to latch the little one for breastfeeding and it took her a month to do so. Yuvika shared that the doctors advised her not to worry and taught her to feed her daughter. She disclosed, "Due to stress, I was not lactating much so I was taking medicines for that and I didn’t know how to feed."

Chaudhary mentioned that using a pump to extract milk was extremely painful and called it her 'real struggle.' Yuvika expressed how her daughter learnt on her own and managed everything beautifully. She revealed that she asked 15 days from the doctor to make Ekleen healthy again.

For the uninformed, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula welcomed their first daughter, Ekleen, on October 19, 2024.

