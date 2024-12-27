Manmohan Singh passes away: Kapil Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and other TV celebs pay tribute to former PM

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh breathed his last on Thursday (December 26). He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and passed away due to age-related medical conditions at the age of 92. His demise triggered an outpouring of condolence messages and tributes from television celebrities.

Shalin Bhanot, who was recently seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, took to his Instagram story and paid tribute to the late Dr. Manmohan Singh. Sharing the leader's photo, the actor wrote, "RIP."

Best known for her performance in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti expressed grief on social media after the news of Singh's demise broke out. The actress said that history will always be kind to the former Prime Minister and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Calling Dr. Singh the architect of India’s economic reform, renowned comedian and actor Kapil Sharma said that India lost one of its finest leaders. Referring to him as a symbol of integrity and humility, Kapil stated that the former Prime Minister left behind a legacy of progress and hope.

The Crew actor added, "His wisdom, dedication, and vision transformed our nation. Rest in peace, Dr. Singh. Your contributions will never be forgotten."

Muskan Bamne, not only known for her stint in Anupamaa but also her participation in Bigg Boss 18, also mourned the death of Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Singh served as one of India’s longest-tenured prime ministers, from 2004 to 2014. Widely recognized as the architect of significant economic reforms, his leadership was pivotal in transforming India’s economic landscape. Prior to his role as prime minister, he made substantial contributions as finance minister, laying the groundwork for many of the policies that defined his premiership.

