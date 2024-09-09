Meet actor who lost all money while making Bollywood film, was called gareeb for THIS reason

There have been many TV actors who have made a mark on the small screen. Destiny was not in their favor when they decided to leave everything for Bollywood and make a mark on the silver screen. One such actor is a star in the TV world. He had lost all the money that he had invested, while making a movie and was also once called gareeb.

One such actor is Karanvir Bohra who had revealed that he had also a lot of money while making a movie. The Shararat actor had revealed, in an interview with Times Of India, "I wanted to make a film and I ended up spending a lot of money on making the film and then it did not work at all. Aur paise doob gaye… the film was Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The film was made quite well but we didn’t get the right release."

Karanvir also recalled, how he was called gareeb, when he went to pay his last respects to Sidharth Shukla. He had told the same publication, "When I lost my friend Sidharth Shukla and I had gone to see him, I went in a small car and I was called gareeb for it.”

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had also mentioned that because of his desires, he had lost on a lot of money. He said, his shelved movie Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna was not executed as there was nepotism, and nexus involved.

Bohra is best known for his roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kkusum. He has also done an array of Bollywood movies like Kismat Konnection, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna to name a few. His dad Mahendra Bohra has been a filmmaker and Karanvir is the grandson of Ramkumar Bohra, who was an actor and a producer.

The actor was a child artiste in Tejaa and then made his TV debut with Just Mohabbat. He grabbed his first lead role in Ronnie Screwvala's Shararat, which was a comedy fantasy telly show. The actor created a household name for himself with Shararat

Karanvir, who is married to Tejay Sidhu is father to three daughters- Raya Bella Bohra, Vienna Bohra, and Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra. A report by DNA claimed that the actor charged Rs 20 lakh each week for Bigg Boss 12, but for Lockk Up, he took Rs 2 lakh each week.

