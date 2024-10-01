Meet the 70s megastar who received love letters written in blood and was later offered 3.5 crores per episode to participate in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is an unpredictable, controversial, but one of the most loved and highly watched reality shows in India. Every season of Bigg Boss features numerous prominent personalities from various sectors, but only a few choose to showcase their personality on this huge platform, which is under 24-hour camera surveillance. Not many know, but a superstar from the 1970s was also offered to participate in Bigg Boss when he saw a low point in his career. The name of this legendary actor may surprise you!

In a 2012 article by Rediff, journalist Ali Peter John reflected on his encounters with the revered Bollywood icon of the 1970s. In this article, the journalist revealed that the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna was offered the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss during a low point in his career. Despite being known for his iconic superhit movies like Namak Haram, Disco Dancer, Karm, and more, Rajesh Khanna experienced a decline in his career after ruling the industry for many decades.

In his later years, Rajesh Khanna was approached to participate in the controversial show Bigg Boss. Not only this, the makers offered the superstar an impressive sum of Rs 3.5 crore per episode to be a part of this show. However, Rajesh Khanna initially declined this offer.

Journalist Ali Peter John had revealed in the interview, "Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him (Rajesh Khanna). They wanted him in the Bigg Boss house but he said, "Nahi, nahi, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega (Rajesh Khanna won't do such shows)."

The journalist revealed how he tried convincing the legendary actor to do the controversial show, as the makers were willing to pay him Rs 3.5 crore per episode. However, Mr Khanna was adamant about his decision and refused to be a part of this controversial reality show.

Ali Peter John, in his article, mentioned that Rajesh Khanna reconsidered the opportunity to participate in Bigg Boss a few days later and expressed his interest. The superstar called Ali to express his desire to be a part of Bigg Boss, but by then the makers had lost interest.

