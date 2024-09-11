Mouni Roy, Shraddha Arya, Sakshi Tanwar SLAY in ethnic ensembles as they arrive for Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati lunch; WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started and the celebrations are in full swing, especially at Ekta Kapoor's house. The ace TV producer, hosted a lunch party at her residence, on the occasion of Ganesh puja. An array of TV stars like Mouni Roy, Shraddha Arya, and Sakshi Tanwar joined the celebrations and added more charm to the function.

Mouni Roy was the first celebrity who was caught on camera, entering Ekta Kapoor's residence. Indeed! She is a self-professed saree lover. The Naagin 2 actress looked ethereal in the six yards of sheer pure grace. Her collection of an array of sarees will surely make you want to steal the same.

The Brahmastra actress looked sultry in a blood-red saree. We must add, that she did not don any jewellery over her traditional drape. However, she tied a gajra on her bun, which complemented her saree look pretty well. Mouni was then seen entering Ekta's residence.

Earlier on Ekta's birthday, Mouni who became famous because of Naagin 2 had written a sweet note for the producer. It read, "My dearest ekta ma’am, Amidst your numerous accomplishments, it is your warmth, and genuine care for those around you that have endeared you to hearts worldwide. You’ve built an extended family of talented individuals who not only respect and admire you but also consider you their guiding light."

Roy further wrote, "Your ability to nurture talent, provide opportunities, and create an environment where creativity flourishes is a testament to your exceptional leadership. You’ve been a beacon of support, guiding numerous careers and transforming lives along the way.”

Shraddha Arya arrived for Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh puja in a pastel pink saree. We are absolutely in love with the video, where the actress is seen in nude makeup with a dewy base. She rounded off her look with curled tresses and walked like a goddess.

Next up was seen Sakshi Tanwar, who has created a household name for herself with Ekta Kapoor's produced Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She made a rare appearance at Ekta's Ganesh festival with her daughter Dityaa Tanwar.

Sakshi, best known as Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain looked radiant in a rose gold saree with orange gajra. Her daughter looked cute in a yellow chaniya choli.

