MTV Hustle 4: Lashcurry from RAGA Ragers wins Ikka and Raftaar-judged show; says 'It has been a transformative experience'

Lashcurry from RAGA's RAGA Ragers conquered the desi hip-hop champion title, and Siyaahi became the OG Hustler of the fourth season of India's greatest rap battleground. With unmatched lyrical finesse, unforgettable performances, and relentless progress, Lashcurry captivated hearts and shattered expectations over 10 action-packed weeks, proving to be a true desi hip-hop icon. Siyaahi from RAGA Ragers coveted the title of the OG Hustler.

The Grand Finale of MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don't Stop had the nation vibing to its feet with electrifying performances and an intense showdown between the final contenders – Dharmik, Naam Sujal, Siyaahi, 99side, Vichaar and Lashcurry. Guest performances by MC Square and Uday Pandhi cranked up the energy, making it a night to remember.

Packed with high-octane moments, unexpected collabs, and edge-of-your-seat decisions, the finale proved one thing loud and clear: Hip-hop truly doesn't stop, and neither does the hustle.

Lashcurry, ecstatic about the win, said, "Winning MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don't Stop has been the most transformative experience of my life. From refining my craft to gaining immense love and support from fans, this stage has pushed me to my absolute best, especially RAGA sir, who has helped me groom and become a better version of myself. I will cherish this win forever, and this trophy stands as proof of all the hard work I've put in over the years."

Advertisement

Talking about claiming the title of the OG Hustler, Siyaahi says, "I'm truly grateful to the team of MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don't Stop for having me on the show. A special thanks to RAGA sir, for his invaluable guidance—I've learned so much from him and the entire squad. This experience, filled with learning, fun, and incredible memories with my co-hustlers, is one I'll always cherish."

On his double win, RAGA said, "Lashcurry has worked incredibly hard and consistently pushed boundaries. Seeing his journey and growth has been inspiring, and he totally deserved to win! I am even more contended as Siyaahi from my Squad became the OG Hustler, giving RAGA Ragers a double win. This was my first year as Squad Boss on MTV Hustle, and I believe this platform has always been a grooming ground for new and upcoming artists and each and every contestant has shown immense growth throughout."

Advertisement

Judge Raftaar said, "This season has been all about raw talent, passion, and love for desi hip-hop, and Lashcurry has shown all of that and more. It's been amazing to see his journey and how much he's grown—I'm so proud of him. A big shoutout to Raga, who joined us as a Squad Boss for the first time and helped guide Lashcurry to victory with his support and guidance."

Judge Ikka said, "Lashcurry embodies the heart and soul of desi hip-hop. This season wasn't just about competition; it was about growth, and Lashcurry's transformation has been nothing short of phenomenal. Raga, stepping in as a Squad Boss for the first time, has been instrumental in nurturing this talent, and together, they've set a benchmark for future seasons. Hats off to everyone who made MTV Hustle 4: Hip-Hop Don't Stop a monumental celebration of raw artistry!"

This season was a genre-defining journey with the theme 'Hip Hop Don't Stop.' It started with the first-ever 'Janta Chunegi Judge,' where the audience voted to choose the Judges who resonated with the true desi hip-hop audience.

Advertisement

This season also marked significant returns with Raftaar coming back as Judge and special guest appearances by Badshah, Raja Kumari, King, and Season 1 winner M Zee Bella. Notable industry figures like Seedhe Maut, Nazey, Riar Saab, and Sambata elevated the energy, while hosts Talha Siddiqui and JIZZY kept the vibe upbeat and engaging throughout.

ALSO READ: MTV Hustle 4: Naezy reveals how he started rapping in his early days; says 'Maine bhi bahut saare gaane ratte...'