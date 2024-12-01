MTV Hustle 4: Raja Kumari reveals feeling 'proud' of returning to show after five years; Says 'It felt just like coming home'

MTV Hustle 4 is getting immense love from the viewers. Once again, this rap-based reality show has created a buzz, as several talented individuals are a part of it. Judges Ikka and Raftaar dropped a bombshell this week, saying that this week's Rap Royalty will secure a direct Ticket to the Finale. Adding to the excitement, Raja Kumari made a comeback on the show.

Setting MTV Hustle 4 stage ablaze with her magnifying performance on Born to Win, she says, "Thank you for having me home, and I'm proud to be back!" Talking about coming back as the guest and how it is different from being a judge, she said, "It was like five years hadn't passed. I give credit to the incredible team, but seeing Raftaar and Ikka and being in a position to speak life into people and show love made me happy."

Raja Kumari continued, "A lot of times, people want to pit women against each other, but being able to uplift everyone felt amazing. It felt just like coming home."

Little Bhatia from Dino Warriors amps up the energy with a stunning rock rap, Atal Angad. His high-octane paavan performance and powerful lyricism in Sanskrit earn him a standing ovation from the judges.

MadTrip brings his fun Gujarati vibes with Majja Ni Life. Raftaar declares, "This wasn't just a performance- it was a live show!" Raja Kumari added, "Popular music needs to be predictable. Your track was so instantly relatable; I already want it as my theme song!"

Keeping the energy high, Dharmik connects with Raja Kumari in their regional dialect before delivering a trilingual masterpiece, Mein Duniya se Jeet ke Aaya. Raja Kumari, moved by his lyrics, offers him a part in her upcoming South project, calling it "a privilege to work with such raw talent."

99Side channels raw emotion into a heartfelt rap, 'Bata De Tu,' rapping about his life's background and struggles.

Ikka, opening up about his struggles, expressed, "Jab main kuch bhi nahi tha, hip hop sunta tha, toh mera routine tha. Main apne chhat pe jaata tha raat ko aur mujhe lagta tha ki sirf main hoon aur koi nahi hai wahan pe. (When I was nothing, I used to listen to Hip Hop. I had a routine of going on my terrace, and I used to feel that it's only me on the terrace)."

He continued, "Main headphones lagaata tha apni cassette walkman pe aur main ghanto ghanto tak practice karta tha. Uss waqt mere zehen mein sawaal chalte the, mere baap ki na yeh cheez girwi leke aani hai waapis (I used to put my headphones and I used to practice for hours. I had fixed in my mind that I have to regain my father's belongings that are on the mortgage)."

Ikka breaks down, saying, "Mein ek din apne saare sapne poore karunga! (I wished to fulfill all my dreams)." With tears in his eyes, he embraces 99Side, creating one of the most heartfelt moments of the season.

Vichaar from EPR Rebels delivers a hard-hitting piece, Bhool, highlighting how artists' families perceive their music careers. His storytelling captivates the judges, with Ikka giving him a standing ovation.

Pho from DeeMC Dynamites delivers a soulful performance with Aisa Koi Aur Na Hoga. Impressed by her unique style, Raja Kumari hugs Pho and calls for more female rappers in the scene. DeeMC joins them on stage, creating a powerful movement of fierce feminine energy.

MTV Hustle 4 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

