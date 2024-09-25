MTV Splitsvilla X5's Tanuj Virwani blessed with a baby girl; Divya Agarwal, Rannvijay Singha and others shower love

Tanuj Virwani is an actor who's made his presence felt on the 70mm and OTT platforms as well as on television. The actor is currently enjoying one of the best phases of life as he became a parent after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, on September 24, 2024. The actor announced the same on social media, leaving his fans and friends quite excited and thrilled.

Tanuj Virwani shared a cute picture on his social media handle yesterday that read, "Our Baby Girl is here. Tanya & Tanuj. 24-09-2024." He captioned the post, "Today is the first day of the rest of our lives." As soon as Tanuj dropped the post, his fans and friends from the industry bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Divya Agarwal, Krissann Barretto, and Paras Kalnawat posted their messages for Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob.

Take a look at the post shared by Tanuj Virwani here:

Expressing her thoughts on Tanuj and Tanya welcoming a baby girl, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal wrote, "Omg, I’m so happy for you all lots of love." Agarwal has worked with Virwani in Abhay 3.

Rannvijay Singha wrote, "Congratulations." Paras Kalnawat from Kundali Bhagya posted, "Congratulations bhai."

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tanuj said, "Both the mother and daughter are healthy." He said, "It was a nice and smooth, normal delivery, everything went very well. We woke up at 4 am when her water broke, and we rushed to the hospital. We had quite a day today."

Tanuj and Tanya got married in 2023 and announced their pregnancy in July 2024.

Pinkvilla wishes the couple and the family the heartiest congratulations.

