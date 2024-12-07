Munawar Faruqui recalls his son was diagnosed with rare disease Kawasaki; reveals he had Rs 700-800 in pocket but needed Rs 75,000

Munawar Faruqui is among the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive number of ardent fans. Recently, the audience's beloved personality recalled a harrowing experience when his one-and-a-half-year-old son was diagnosed with Kawasaki, a rare disease that inflames blood vessels and can damage the heart.

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira on her podcast, Munawar Faruqui reflected on the hardships he faced before gaining stardom. Munawar shared how scared he was when he learned that his son had been diagnosed with Kawasaki after being unwell for 2-3 days. He revealed that his son Mikael was one-and-a-half years old at the time, and they lived in Virar before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Munawar explained, "We did all the tests and learned that he was diagnosed with Kawasaki. In Kawasaki, the nerves near the heart get swollen. I googled it and found out that it is very rare—only one in ten lakh kids gets this disease."

The Bigg Boss 17 winner also shared that the doctors informed him that his son Mikael would need three injections, which are administered through a machine. Munawar recalled that the doctor told him each injection would cost Rs 25,000. He mentioned, "I had Rs 700 to 800 in my pocket. I had nothing in my bank account."

The stand-up comedian remembered how he interacted with the doctors and maintained his composure despite being financially unprepared for the situation. Munawar said that he calmly agreed to pay Rs 75,000 for his son's treatment, even though he had nothing more than Rs 800 in his pocket.

Munawar recounted, "I came down from the hospital, and outside, I froze for 30 to 40 minutes, standing in one spot." He shared that this was the first time he felt so helpless and overwhelmed, and he was deeply worried about arranging the money. Munawar mentioned that he then called people to arrange the funds and eventually received the amount from the place where he had worked earlier.

Advertisement

The social media sensation said that he returned to the hospital with the money, with a smile on his face. However, only he knew how tense he felt during that time. After sharing this incident, Munawar became teary-eyed, remembering this challenging phase of his life.

On the work front, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17.

ALSO READ: Report: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui buys Rs 6.09 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai