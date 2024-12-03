Who is BB 17 winner Munawar Faruqui's most and least favorite contestant from Bigg Boss 18? WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui became a household name ever since he lifted the trophy of the season. After his victory, the stand-up comedian has often been in the news for his personal life and unfiltered opinions. Recently, Munawar conducted a Q&A on his Instagram handle where he revealed his most favorite and least favorite participants of Bigg Boss 18. However, his answers have no mention of the contestants.

In the Q&A session, a fan asked Munawar Faruqui, "Bigg Boss 18 mein kon hai aapka favourite and least favourite??" Munawar shared a boomerang and answered, "Favourite: salmanbhai, Least favourite: casting team."

This answer clearly indicates Munawar is not happy with the current contestants of Bigg Boss Season 18. Through his answer, he even expressed disappointment over the casting team of the controversial reality show.

Watch Munawar Faruqui's answer here-

At present, 15 contestants are locked inside Bigg Boss 18 house and they are - Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Tajinder Bagga, Yamini Malhotra, Chaahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan and Kashish Kapoor. Currently, Eisha is the Time God.

In the latest weekend ka vaar episode, wild card contestant Aditi Mistry was evicted from Salman Khan's show. Meanwhile, the drama in the show has been intense. As the show will clock two months on December 6, contestants are striving hard to secure their spot every week.

Advertisement

This week, the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss 18 are Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee and Karan Veer Mehra.

Coming back to Munawar Faruqui, he has a massive fan following who show their immense love on him. After his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Munawar is busy hosting stand-up comedy shows, traveling, writing, and creating content on social media.

Munawar Faruqui has a web show in his pipeline titled First Copy. First Copy will mark Munawar's debut in the web series arena. The social media star shared the teaser of this project on Eid 2024. The web show is directed by Farhan P. Zamma and produced by Salt Media and RVCJ.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui opens up about his weakest moment; says, ‘I was broken…’