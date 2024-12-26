New parents Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh share FIRST glimpse of baby boy; extend Christmas wishes

Celeb couple Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh welcomed their first child, a baby boy on December 18. After the birth of their child, the couple is celebrating their first festival, Christmas, together with their little munchkin. On the special occassion of Christmas, Devoleena and Shanawaz shared first snaps with their son on social media handles.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh shared a post wishing their fans on Christmas. Here, their house is decorated as the couple celebrates Christmas. While Devoleena is wearing a red outfit, Shanawaz is dressed as Santa Claus. Along with the couple, their cute little doggo has also joined the festivities and is seen wearing red caps.

In this post, we can see Devoleena Bhattacharjee holding her newborn in her arms. The couple is all smiles as they pose for the snaps. Sharing this post, the actress wrote in caption, "From Us to You All “ MERRY CHRISTMAS."

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's post here-

For the unversed, the couple announced the arrival of their baby on social media. Devoleena and Shanawaz welcomed their baby boy on December 18, 2024, and announced this news on December 19 morning. In the caption of this post, Devoleena wrote, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18•12•2024."

As soon as the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress announced this news on social media, fans, friends, and colleagues flooded the comment section of this post to congratulate the new parents.

Speaking about her personal life, Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. She announced her pregnancy news on social media on August 15, 2024, by sharing a few snaps from her Panchamrit ceremony. From the time she announced this, the actress shared several pictures from her maternity photo shoot, baby shower, and outings.

On the professional front, Devoleena has been a part of several popular shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, and more.

