Nia Sharma is a total slayer in all-black outfit as she returns to bay after weekend getaway; WATCH

Nia Sharma's airport fashion is meant to be bookmarked. She has a travel wardrobe that is tailor-made to perfection. The actress was spotted at the airport today returning to bay and her signature the all-black look was just on point. No matter, where Nia is flying to, she ensures that her airport OOTD manages to create a storm on social media.

Nia Sharma was seen returning to the city in a cozy black track pant, relaxed-colored full sleeves, a round neck top, and sunglasses. The Suhagan Chudail actress who loves traveling looked relaxed in cool shades and de-glam makeup.

Nia surely set trends at the Mumbai terminal. Her travel closet includes comfy and stylish outfits that she loves to experiment with at the airport.

The 33-year-old actress is currently giving her best shot in the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. A few days back, the makers posted a video where she was seen channelizing her inner Govinda. She had taken part in the ‘Dahi Handi Matki Phod’ celebrations. She was seen climbing a human pyramid and breaking the dahi handi which is usually filled with oodles of curd.

She posted a sweet caption with the video that read, "Issse zayada mazaaaaa nahi aaya kabhi. The team had more confidence in me than I could have.. thank youuuuuuuuuuu. Janmashtami special tonight on #laughterchefs."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Janmashtami is today and the dahi handi festival is celebrated widely in India. It happens on the second day post Krishna Janmashtami which is also called Gokulashtami. It looked like Nia had a blast celebrating the festival with a lot of enthusiasm.

Talking about cooking reality show Laughter Chefs, apart from Nia, the show also features Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show has some of the biggest names from the telly industry, showing off their culinary magic.

On the work front, Nia is also playing the role of a chudail in a supernatural fantasy thriller serial titled Suhagan Chudail. She looks intimidating and the show also has Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma takes the bold route yet again in metallic backless white gown for a party; hit or miss?