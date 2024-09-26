OPINION: Reality Shows vs Daily Soaps – A tug of war for TRP and longevity; which will survive in the long run?

The Indian television industry has a rich history, but it has undergone a drastic transformation over the years. There was a time when viewers eagerly awaited new episodes to air, and shows established a strong connection with their audience. While creators experimented with content, the concept of reality shows captivated viewers.

As a result, singing, dancing, knowledge-based, stunt-based shows, and more became a staple of television. This led to increased competition for viewership and, eventually, a tug-of-war over longevity between daily soaps and reality shows. So, which format will survive in the long run? Will reality shows end up dominating the television industry, or will daily soaps continue to reign supreme?

What is the current scenario of the Indian television?

It goes without saying that the shelf life of television shows has significantly reduced. If a serial or daily soap survives beyond a few months, I feel like congratulating the cast for reaching a milestone that older daily soaps would have crossed during their trial period! LOL. Although the theme of patriarchal culture or portraying women as victims of misogyny was once the sole concept of typical Indian daily soaps, it still managed to resonate with the audience.

Now, even though creators have started exploring themes of women empowerment and other social issues, the shelf life of these shows has shortened. Not only that, but the actors are less recognizable, and many personalities have struggled to become household names. The star factor isn't as effective anymore. However, what hasn't changed in recent years are the slow-motion scenes, melodramatic performances, sluggish storylines, and typical twists—often accompanied by leaps in the narrative.

When it comes to reality shows, new formats have been emerging. For instance, Laughter Chefs features a completely fresh concept and has successfully managed to gain decent TRP. Meanwhile, shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi seem to have lost their essence. However, the buzz surrounding these reality shows is still more noticeable than the anticipation generated by daily soaps.

Celebrities and their thoughts on television shows

Sumbul Touqeer, who was seen in Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, said, "Daily soaps are like 'dal-chawal', audiences relate and emote with soap characters while reality show's content is unpredictable and generates a lot of curiosity. People know me by name and come click selfies with me wherever I go."

Shweta Tiwari, who has been in the industry for two decades, recently commented on the strange plot twists in television shows. She expressed her dislike for repeating herself and doing "monotonous stuff again and again."

According to Shweta, all TV shows are somewhat similar. Additionally, Shweta mentioned that she has stopped watching TV because the shows depict unrealistic scenarios. She gave an example of a flower falling from the sky, saying that it feels like God is always favoring the characters, which she believes is not possible. The actress from Kasautii Zindagii Kay highlighted how television shows often portray situations that are unrealistic and not possible in real life.

Further, Kavita Kaushik, who has quit the television industry, revealed that she doesn't want to do TV anymore. The actress stated that she couldn't do 30 days of work and is open to doing web shows or movies but not playing a typical-looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of shoots. "There are only a few kinds of roles that suit my personality,” remarked Kavita. She expressed her disappointment with current TV content, describing it as regressive and stating that she no longer wants to be a part of it.

Will reality shows outshine daily soaps in the long run?

It is true that Indian television has always been about serials and not reality shows in general. However, the future of TV lies in the fact that reality shows and serials will co-exist. The tug-of-war between them for viewership and longevity is an endless game. Imagine how tough it is going to be for the makers to maintain the essence of television shows in the coming years when OTT platforms and content will drastically affect the consumption of content by the audience.

Whatever the case, I don't really believe that reality shows will take over the daily soaps or even vice versa is possible. Although the ratio of the number of serials and reality content might not be equal, both go hand in hand to maintain the dignity of the industry. So, in my opinion, the competition for TRP and long shelf life will never come to an end, but the future of television is only secure when reality shows and serials co-exist.

