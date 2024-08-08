OPINION: Has Bigg Boss deviated from being a personality game and turned into war of social media followers?

Indian audience is quite invested in daily soaps and serials. Well, at the same time, reality shows are also consumed significantly. Be it Khatron ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss, Kaun Banega Crorepati, or Shark Tank India, such shows have created a remarkable status, often topping the TRP chart. However, the fan following and viewership Bigg Boss enjoys is surely above all. Over the years, this controversial reality show has shaped the opinions of many. The popularity is such that even after any season wraps up, the post-show buzz keeps netizens engaged.

Bigg Boss is a game designed for the contestants to showcase their true personalities! However, I feel the concept has witnessed a major shift. Rather than offering entertainment to viewers with its true motive, the show now turned into a war of social media followers, which is more noticeable in the OTT version. Hence, the shift in the motive raises questions about the integrity of Bigg Boss OTT and the criteria being used to filter out contestants.

Anil Kapoor fanbase dynamics with Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey

During the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 3, host Anil Kapoor schooled Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria. The Fighter actor addressed the fanbase factor and pointed out that despite the streaming platform showing other contestants, the comment section remained filled with words like Kataria for victory, System 2.0, and We are Vishalians. He asked the duo to explain what are the source of such phrases and comments.

While Lovekesh asserted that his fans loved him and were like family to them, Vishal underlined the fact that his fans were willing to watch his real personality. Further, Anil pointed out that the former had been receiving support from Elvish Yadav's fans. The host challenged Kataria to prove his worth to the audience and made him say, "Koi bhi Elvish ka fanbase, koi bhi Elvish ka aadmi aapko support nahi karega. Mujhe mere content pe judge karo (No Elvish fan, no acquaintance of Elvish will support me. Judge me on my content)."

So, it isn't the case that the entire drama around social media influencers wasn't expected by the makers, or they could have not anticipated it. When the makers decided to approach Kataria for Bigg Boss OTT 3, it was known that the YouTuber, being a dear friend to Elvish Yadav, would get support from the followers of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. So, why create unnecessary drama?

Also, if you remember, Bigg Boss OTT 3's premiere episode had host Anil Kapoor mentioning the huge difference between the social media followers of Vishal and Lovekesh. The game did not start, but we already saw an attempt to create an online rivalry coming on its way. However, they ended up being BFFs inside the house, and things seemed in control.

Ranvir Shorey mentions having no PR or social media presence

At the current time, I can see two situations playing see-saw in my mind: Does real personality make people admire you, or do social media followers decide your personality? Initially, the former funda was into play but the current scenario around Bigg Boss relies on the second criterion. Apart from Vishal and Lovekesh's matter, another incident that supports my opinion is Ranvir Shorey discussing his social media presence.

During the time he was locked inside the house, the actor underlined the fact of having no PR and social media activity. To this, Armaan Malik advised him to start vlogging after he steps out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Later, in his first-ever vlog, Shorey thanked his admirers for making him one of the finalists, thereby leaving behind Kataria and Pandey, who enjoyed massive fan following.

Comparison of numbers on Adnaan Shaikh's wild card entry

When Adnaan Shaikh entered Bigg Boss OTT 3, netizens were divided over his participation. His fans supported him while the other section of the internet users posted hate comments about the influencer. But what caught my attention was the constant competition and comparison of Lovekesh Kataria-Elvish Yadav's and Adnaan Shaikh-Faisal Shaikh's fans. While personal rivalry is another factor, such activities definitely give rise to fan war.

Lashing out at fellow contenders for not speaking up against their audience, fans, or followers has eventually become an inevitable and integral part of Bigg Boss. I believe that, be it once or twice, nowadays, whosoever is approached for the show is somewhere concerned about their social media followers.

Hence, the shift in Bigg Boss' motive is not to be appreciated. Every time the buzz for the arrival of a new season makes its way among the audience, the names of viral social media influencers show up in the tentative list of contestants, the reason being their fanbase. This particular factor seems more truthful in the case of Bigg Boss OTT. I totally wish the makers to show some sincerity and retain its originality.

A lot of contestants enter the house believing that their supporters will carry them to the finals, and sadly, this is proving to be true. The era when an underdog like Manveer Gurjar could outshine celebrities and win hearts with his genuine character is behind us. Today, Bigg Boss focuses less on revealing the real personalities of the contestants and more on catering to their pre-existing fanbases.

