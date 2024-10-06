PIC: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik’s 1st visit to Golden Temple with babies; Mom-to-be Drashti Dhami reacts

Popular celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently revealed their twin babies’ faces. Their friends from the industry and fans showered love on the little ones. Many got busy finding similarities on their faces with their parents. Now, Shukla and Dilaik have visited Amritsar’s Golden Temple with their babies and shared the picture on social media.

On October 5, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik shared the picture on social media as this was a special visit. This was their daughters Edhaa and Jeeva’s first visit to the Golden Temple. The picture shows the parents with the little ones in their lap. Rubina wore a purple and white kurti set and covered her head with the dupatta.

Daddy Abhinav and the two babies covered their heads with yellow and orange bandanas. The candid moment showed the proud father teaching his daughter how to fold hands. The well-lit temple can be seen in the background.

Check out Abhinav Shukla’s post below:

Many of Rubina and Abhinav’s colleagues commented on the post. Mom-to-be Drashti Dhami, Aditi Sharma, Shardul Pandit, Charlie Chauhan, and others dropped adorable reactions to the photo. Fans also wrote, “God bless and protect your family” and other similar comments reflecting their love for the couple and their daughters.

For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik welcomed their twin daughters in November 2023, but announced the news after a month. After this, although they used to post pictures of their daughters, they would hide their faces using emojis or creatively hide their faces with camera angles.

On October 4, the celebrity couple revealed the faces of the twins to the world and wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J) . Thankyou all for waiting patiently!" Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Kushal Tandon, Shakti Arora, and many other celebrities commented on the pictures.

