'Any third person...,' Ankit Gupta breaks silence on breakup rumors with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's breakup rumors have broken the hearts of PriAnkit fans. The two, who were allegedly dating, have reportedly parted ways. While Priyanka and Ankit never officially admitted to being in a relationship, news of their separation made headlines after they unfollowed each other on social media.

After Priyanka reacted to the breakup news, Ankit has now finally addressed the rumors of their separation.

At the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025, Ankit Gupta was asked about his rumored breakup with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Commenting on the matter, Ankit explained that their relationship is private and should remain that way. He said:

"Whatever it is, it has always been between two people. It is between two people, and it always will be. We cannot allow, nor do we allow, any third person to get into our... whatever it (equation) is."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's close relationship has never been a secret. The two caught everyone's attention during their stint on Bigg Boss 16. They initially grew close during their time together on Udaariyaan, but it was during Bigg Boss 16 that they openly showcased their affection for each other.

However, the recent news about trouble in their relationship has left fans upset. It all began when both of them unfollowed each other on social media. Although they have not confirmed their breakup, their statements strongly suggest that things are not well between them.

When news of their alleged split started making waves on social media, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary broke her silence. Taking to her Instagram story, she expressed her disappointment over the invasion of her privacy: "If only work got the same attention as private matters, this industry would be unstoppable."

Amidst the breakup rumors, Ankit even stepped away from Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, a show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey.

Regarding their professional commitments, Ankit Gupta was last seen on television in the show Maati Se Bandhi Dor. After Udaariyaan, he appeared in several shows, including Junooniyatt, Bigg Boss 16, and more.

