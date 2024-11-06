Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wishes rumored BF Ankit Gupta on his birthday with quirky VIDEO; says 'Cheers to us'

Today (November 6), Ankit Gupta celebrates his 35th birthday. On this special day, the actor received a quirky wish from rumored girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. PriAnkit fans are on cloud nine as after a long time they have posted a video together on the occassion of his birthday. Ankit and Priyanka recreated the popular video where the latter can be seen annoying the birthday boy in a fun way.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wished Ankit Gupta on his birthday by sharing this interesting reel and in the caption of this video, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to the king of patience, @6_ankitgupta ! Love to annoy you, and I’m definitely not stopping anytime soon! Cheers to us 4ever! #Can’tEscapeMe."

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's wish for Ankit Gupta-

As soon as this video was shared, PriAnkit fans went gaga and showered love on them. One fan wrote, "Aap dono sath me ache lagte ho," another netizen commented, "What a unexpected video," another fan wrote, "Two cuties one frame," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, the two formed a close bond while working on the hit show, Udaariyaan. While their off-screen friendship was always in the limelight, it was their stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 that grabbed the attention of the audience. While the two often claimed to be 'good friends' fans think that PriAnkit are dating are head over heels in love with each other. Fans still wait for them to make their relationship official.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently starred opposite Tusshar Kapoor for the first time in the hit show, Dus June Kii Raat. Dus June Ki Raat started streaming on Jio Cinema on August 4.

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta has been a popular name in the entertainment world for a long time now. The actor impressed audiences with his amazing acting mettle and has gained a massive fan following. Over the years, Ankit starred in several shows such as Sadda Haq, Kundali Bhagya, Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt and more. His real personality in Bigg Boss 16 also won the hearts of the viewers. Ankit is currently seen in Maati Se Bandhi Dor opposite Rutuja Bagwe.

ALSO READ: Naagin 7: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks silence on rumors of doing Ektaa Kapoor's show