RadhaKrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar suffers nasal bone fracture while shooting for his new project; shares health update

Sumedh Mudgalkar, well-known for his portrayal of Krishna in the popular series RadhaKrishn, recently experienced an accident while working on his latest project. He shared that while filming an action scene, he sustained an injury to his nasal bone, which required surgery. Having taken a break from social media leading up to his birthday on November 2, Sumedh took the opportunity to update his fans on his condition.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sumedh Mudgalkar uploaded a post, sharing his health update with his fans. Firstly, the actor extended Diwali wishes to his fans. He mentioned how he is aware that his fans always make his birthday special and so he wanted to inform them about his health.

The RadhaKrishn actor then shared about the accident and wrote, "While shooting an action sequence for a project, i got unlucky, leading to nasal bone fracture. Current status is that i have got operated for the same and to all the people who are concerned, all is well, I am doing great. And I am smiling wide!"

Take a look at Sumedh Mudgalkar's post here-

Sumedh assured his fans that there is nothing to worry about and he would recover in a few weeks. He said, "There is nothing to worry about, its not a major injury, just a few weeks needed for its healing and thats it! So i guess my version 2.8 pictures gotta wait. I knew the absence of posts on such events could cause worry amongst you all. So thought of updating you myself. Will try my best to reciprocate your love! Love and light."

Advertisement

As soon as this post was shared, friends and fans expressed their concern for Sumedh and prayed for his speedy recovery. Sumbul Touqeer wrote, "Khayaal rakho," Kunwarr Amar commented, "Oai champ be careful and worry not you will be back in no time," Siddharth Nigam commented, "Get well soon bhai jaldi recovery ho jayegi strong boy," Suzanne Bernert wrote, "wishing you speedy recovery" and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about Sumedh Mudgalkar's work life, the actor starred in numerous shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha and more. However, the actor became a household name after playing the role of Krishna in the hit mythological show, RadhaKrishn.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vaidehi Nair to play pivotal role in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Srimad Ramayan